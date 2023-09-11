Fit-again Blair Yule aiming to help turn tide at Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Fit-again Blair Yule aiming to help turn tide at Cove Rangers

Paul Hartley's side have only won one game in six since the start of the league season in August.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers' Blair Yule in action at Balmoral Stadium.
Blair Yule in action for Cove Rangers last season. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Blair Yule hopes he can play his part in helping turn around Cove Rangers’ form after making his return from a knee injury.

The long-serving midfielder, who had been sidelined since April, came on as a second-half subsitute in Cove’s 2-0 SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Montrose on Saturday.

After making his comeback, Yule hopes to get more minutes as Cove seek an improved run of form, having won only one of their last six matches since the start of the league season.

He said: “It was nice to get back out on the pitch. I’ve missed it a lot, so hopefully I can get more minutes in the coming weeks.

“It (knee) felt fine and it’ll just get better and better. I need to keep training and hopefully get the minutes to strengthen it up.

“It was good personally to be back out there, but not a good result overall.

“There has been a lot of change since last season and it’s going to take time for all the new guys to gel together, but there have been a lot of good signs that we need to try and build on.

“Saturday just wasn’t our day unfortunately, but we just need to keep working away.”

Yule says Cove must make Balmoral Stadium a ‘fortress’ again

Blair Yule in action for Cove against Raith Rovers at Balmoral Stadium.
Blair Yule in action for Cove Rangers last season. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

This has been a period of transition for Cove, who went full-time in the summer, with 20 new faces arriving at Balmoral Stadium, but Yule admits his side haven’t performed to the required level.

Yule said: “There are a lot of things that are probably not going in our favour.

“Injuries have played a part, and we’re not getting that break at key points in the game, but we as players know we can do better.

“We played really well down at Montrose a couple weeks ago and Saturday wasn’t that same standard. We need to to take a bit of the heat for that.”

Cove will be aiming to put their second win of the League One season on the board when they return to action against Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

Yule believes his side must improve their home form and make Balmoral Stadium a place that other teams fear.

He added: “We’ll go away and correct things for the weekend. We’re at home again and we need to get back to making this place difficult for teams.

“It’s not been like that for a little while now, and it always has been a bit of a fortress for us. We need to get back to that home form.”

More from Cove Rangers FC

Rumarn Burrell of Cove, left, comes up against Montrose's Blair Lyons in a SPFL Trust Trophy match at Balmoral Stadium.
Paul Hartley slams 'timid' Cove Rangers after SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Montrose
CR0043762 Callum Law story, Aberdeen. Connor Scully testimonial Cove Rangers v Fraserburgh. Cove's Mitch Megginson, centre, Fraserburgh's Grant Campbell, left, and Ross Aitken. Saturday 8 July 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mitch Megginson craves cup final date with Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pictured during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley seeks greater cutting edge in Montrose cup clash
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley bemoans missed opportunity against Alloa Athletic
Cameron Stewart in action for Cove Rangers against Queen of the South
Cameron Stewart eager to gain senior football experience with Cove Rangers during loan from…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Paul Hartley seeks end to costly red cards and wants consistency from Cove Rangers
Queen of the South's Gordon Botterill is sent off for spitting at Cove's Mitchel Megginson. Image: Dave Cowe.
Cove Rangers lose 2-1 to Queen of the South - in game where red…
Cove Rangers' Connor Scully
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully believes his side are cranking into gear
Cove Rangers' Blair Yule and manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
'He has given us great service' - Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley hails testimonial…
Inverurie Locos home ground Harlaw Park.
Cove Rangers youngster Myles Gaffney joins Inverurie Locos on loan

Conversation