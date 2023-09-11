Fit-again Blair Yule aiming to help turn tide at Cove Rangers

Blair Yule hopes he can play his part in helping turn around Cove Rangers’ form after making his return from a knee injury.

The long-serving midfielder, who had been sidelined since April, came on as a second-half subsitute in Cove’s 2-0 SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Montrose on Saturday.

After making his comeback, Yule hopes to get more minutes as Cove seek an improved run of form, having won only one of their last six matches since the start of the league season.

He said: “It was nice to get back out on the pitch. I’ve missed it a lot, so hopefully I can get more minutes in the coming weeks.

“It (knee) felt fine and it’ll just get better and better. I need to keep training and hopefully get the minutes to strengthen it up.

“It was good personally to be back out there, but not a good result overall.

“There has been a lot of change since last season and it’s going to take time for all the new guys to gel together, but there have been a lot of good signs that we need to try and build on.

“Saturday just wasn’t our day unfortunately, but we just need to keep working away.”

Yule says Cove must make Balmoral Stadium a ‘fortress’ again

This has been a period of transition for Cove, who went full-time in the summer, with 20 new faces arriving at Balmoral Stadium, but Yule admits his side haven’t performed to the required level.

Yule said: “There are a lot of things that are probably not going in our favour.

“Injuries have played a part, and we’re not getting that break at key points in the game, but we as players know we can do better.

“We played really well down at Montrose a couple weeks ago and Saturday wasn’t that same standard. We need to to take a bit of the heat for that.”

Cove will be aiming to put their second win of the League One season on the board when they return to action against Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

Yule believes his side must improve their home form and make Balmoral Stadium a place that other teams fear.

He added: “We’ll go away and correct things for the weekend. We’re at home again and we need to get back to making this place difficult for teams.

“It’s not been like that for a little while now, and it always has been a bit of a fortress for us. We need to get back to that home form.”