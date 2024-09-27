STARTING XI: Cove Rangers defender Michael Doyle on his toughest opponent, best teammate and favourite goal

Cove Rangers full back Michael Doyle takes on this week’s Q&A feature.

Experienced right back Doyle, who came through the youth ranks at Hamilton, Celtic and Kilmarnock, took time out from his side’s preparations for Saturday’s televised game against Arbroath, to look back on his career which has taken him across the leagues in Scotland.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

I was on loan at Stirling Albion and my first game was at Falkirk on January 2, 2011.

At that point I was a centre-half or right back but I had done well in training and played there as I had a bit of speed about me.

We lost 4-2 but I played right midfield and provided an assist so I thought to myself “I’ve started really well here.”

In my next game against Partick Thistle we lost 6-1 and I was hooked at half-time so I went from feeling top of the world to having a reality check.

What is your career highlight so far?

My time at Queen’s Park from 2020 to 2022 was quite good.

I won the player of the year in League Two as we won the championship in my first season and in the second season we were promoted via the play-offs which was a fantastic feeling.

We had finished fourth in League One, 21 points behind runners-up Airdrie and hadn’t beaten them all season.

To beat them in the play-off final to go up was a real special moment as I was club captain at the time and the first person I saw in the crowd when we won was my dad. That was a nice wee moment.

Who is the best player you played with?

I’ve got a couple. When I was at Kilmarnock when I was younger Alexei Eremenko joined the club and I’d never seen anyone like him before.

He never did any running but he always seemed to be in space, never lost the ball and he could find a pass. He was unbelievable, but I never really got to play with him; I only trained with him.

In terms of sharing the pitch I’d have to go with Stephen Dobbie. I played with him at Queen of the South in the 2018-19 season and he could win a game by himself.

He was 36 and he scored 43 goals that season in the Championship. He was phenomenal. Even when you marked him in training he might not always score but he hit the target every time.

And who is your toughest opponent?

I get asked this question a lot and I genuinely can’t remember half of them. I’ve faced a lot of really good players and I’ve had good games and bad games against them, but I actually blame myself.

If an opponent does well I blame myself rather than think of them as being good. I always think about how I could have done things better.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

There’s some shockers in our changing room by the way. Have the others at the club said big Will Gillingham?

I’ve called Will out a fair few times as he wears some mad things, but he’s a good looking big guy who somehow pulls it off. His physique does fit into these things but he does wear some mad things.

Bringing back the cord jeans is a bold choice and I know I couldn’t walk about my area of Glasgow wearing what Will does.

Wee Myles Gaffney deserves an honourable mention here as some of the gear he wears makes him look like he is looking for a role in Green Street sometimes.

It’s between those two for sure.

How would your team-mates describe you?

Mad I’d imagine is the word which comes to them. I consider myself a good trainer and I work hard. When I get on the pitch I’m all serious but off it I’m probably a Mad Hatter character.

What is the best advice you have been given?

I’m one for motivational quotes which get you going and my dad always uses “excuses are for losers” which is a Roger Federer quote.

I could score a hat-trick and he would still have a go at me and if I try to explain why I did something he would always say that phrase back to me.

You never hear winners having excuses do you?

What is your favourite away ground and why?

Tynecastle. I played there a couple of times when Hearts were in the Championship and I was at Alloa.

We played them in game in 2016 when they were closing in on the title and the atmosphere was amazing. It was a full house and the fans are right on top of you. I really like that atmosphere.

I’ve played at Hampden, Ibrox and Celtic Park but the tighter ground at Tynecastle is an atmosphere you want to be involved in.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I scored a cracker for Falkirk in 2019. It was a little touch and hit, but every time I tell the story I think I get further and further away from the goal so by this point I’m probably in my own box when I hit it.

The ball was headed out and I took a touch and skelped it.

My niece was in the crowd and I think she was the mascot for the game. I remember pointing at her in the crowd when I scored.

I don’t score many goals as you can imagine and the other players were as surprised as I was as I hit it so cleanly.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I’m really good mates with a few lads I played with at Queen of the South. I’m still in a group chat with Alan Martin, who was the goalkeeper, Andy Stirling and Stephen Dobie.

I go on holiday with Aldo Martin every year so I’ll probably go with him.

We’d probably give up trying to get off the island and focus on having a good time. If you are going to do that then it should be with someone whose company you enjoy.

How do you relax away from football?

I don’t think she’ll ever read this and I should probably say my missus but there are times when she isn’t the most relaxing person in the world.

I like going to the gym and working hard. I find it satisfying when I’ve had a good workout and I’m exhausted. That’s where I feel my best.