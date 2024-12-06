STARTING XI: Will Gillingham – defender labelled Cove Rangers’ worst-dressed by team-mates – hits back

Cove Rangers defender Will Gillingham finally gets his chance to respond to his team-mates after being landed with the tag of the worst-dressed man at the club.

The 26-year-old – who was born in England but raised in New Zealand – took time out from preparing for his side’s League One trip to Annan Athletic on Saturday, to answer our questions… and have his say on his team-mates.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

It was for Central Valley Fuego FC in Fresno, California, in 2021 against Greenville Triumph.

It was boiling hot because sometimes you’re kicking off at 7pm, but still in the Central Valley, so it gets upwards of 40 degrees Celsius at that time of night.

It was the first game of the season and I came off the bench and we won 2-1.

What is your career highlight so far?

I really enjoyed my time at university – I went to UC Santa Barbara in America, which is a D1 university over there.

I would say the highlight there would be getting to the last-eight of the national tournament in the country.

We played against a team at university called Wake Forest, who at the time Alistair Johnston from Celtic was playing for – he actually scored the winner against us to put us out of the competition.

Who is the best player you played with?

Noah Billingsley. He’s a Kiwi boy who played for the national team for a few years, but he also went to my university.

He was playing in the MLS after he left college for Minnesota. He was a top-quality player.

And who is your toughest opponent?

I know people have gone for players, but I would have to say Falkirk last season during their unbeaten run – they were a proper football team.

They played out from the back, played really good football, really organised, coached really well. I’m not surprised to see how well they’re doing in the Championship this season.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

Fraser Fyvie. He likes his clothes skintight, and I know he thinks it looks good on him, but a few of the boys aren’t so sure.

How would your team-mates describe you?

I think they would describe me as pretty laidback, always up for a laugh, and yeah, hard working.

What is the best advice you have been given?

Don’t take criticism off of people you wouldn’t take advice from.

A family member told me that and it’s always stuck with me.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

Wakemed Soccer Park, home of North Carolina in the States. They have a proper stadium set-up there where they play a lot of their WPSL games. It’s a really, really professional set-up down there.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

It was the equaliser against University of California Berkeley. It’s a rival match for our two universities, so when I scored to tie the game up it was a big moment.

The goalkeeper spilled the free -and I tapped home the rebound.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I’ll go with Fraser Fyvie again, just for the fact that he would keep the conversation going as he’s always got something to say about everything.

How do you relax away from football?

I like to go to the gym. I also like to play a bit of golf.

But aside from that, I like to FaceTime family and friends, because obviously I’m a long way from home.

So getting in touch with mum and dad when I can in the early mornings and late evenings is something I like to do as well.

