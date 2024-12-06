STARTING XI: Will Gillingham – defender labelled Cove Rangers’ worst-dressed by team-mates – hits back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STARTING XI: Will Gillingham – defender labelled Cove Rangers’ worst-dressed by team-mates – hits back

Having been roasted over his clothes by his Cove pals, Gillingham takes on our Q&A - and also tells the story about facing a current Celtic star in America.

Cove Rangers defender Will Gillingham in action against Billy Mckay of Caley Thistle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Paul Third

Cove Rangers defender Will Gillingham finally gets his chance to respond to his team-mates after being landed with the tag of the worst-dressed man at the club.

The 26-year-old – who was born in England but raised in New Zealand – took time out from preparing for his side’s League One trip to Annan Athletic on Saturday, to answer our questions… and have his say on his team-mates.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

It was for Central Valley Fuego FC in Fresno, California, in 2021 against Greenville Triumph.

It was boiling hot because sometimes you’re kicking off at 7pm, but still in the Central Valley, so it gets upwards of 40 degrees Celsius at that time of night.

It was the first game of the season and I came off the bench and we won 2-1.

What is your career highlight so far?

I really enjoyed my time at university – I went to UC Santa Barbara in America, which is a D1 university over there.

I would say the highlight there would be getting to the last-eight of the national tournament in the country.

We played against a team at university called Wake Forest, who at the time Alistair Johnston from Celtic was playing for – he actually scored the winner against us to put us out of the competition.

Celtic defender Alistair Johnston celebrates scoring a goal against Dundee at Celtic Park
Cove defender Will Gillingham faced Celtic’s Alistair Johnston during his time at college in the United States. Image: SNS

Who is the best player you played with?

Noah Billingsley. He’s a Kiwi boy who played for the national team for a few years, but he also went to my university.

He was playing in the MLS after he left college for Minnesota. He was a top-quality player.

And who is your toughest opponent?

I know people have gone for players, but I would have to say Falkirk last season during their unbeaten run – they were a proper football team.

They played out from the back, played really good football, really organised, coached really well. I’m not surprised to see how well they’re doing in the Championship this season.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

Fraser Fyvie. He likes his clothes skintight, and I know he thinks it looks good on him, but a few of the boys aren’t so sure.

Midfielder Fraser Fyvie in action for Cove Rangers in League One
Will Gillingham says Fraser Fyvie’s dress sense has raised a few eyebrows in the changing room. Image: Dave Cowe.

How would your team-mates describe you?

I think they would describe me as pretty laidback, always up for a laugh, and yeah, hard working.

What is the best advice you have been given?

Don’t take criticism off of people you wouldn’t take advice from.

A family member told me that and it’s always stuck with me.

What is your favourite away ground and why? 

Wakemed Soccer Park, home of North Carolina in the States. They have a proper stadium set-up there where they play a lot of their WPSL games. It’s a really, really professional set-up down there.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

It was the equaliser against University of California Berkeley. It’s a rival match for our two universities, so when I scored to tie the game up it was a big moment.

The goalkeeper spilled the free -and I tapped home the rebound.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I’ll go with Fraser Fyvie again, just for the fact that he would keep the conversation going as he’s always got something to say about everything.

How do you relax away from football?

I like to go to the gym. I also like to play a bit of golf.

But aside from that, I like to FaceTime family and friends, because obviously I’m a long way from home.

So getting in touch with mum and dad when I can in the early mornings and late evenings is something I like to do as well.

