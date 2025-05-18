Reaction after Cove Rangers fall short in Championship play-off final against Airdrieonians – watched by Sir Alex Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reaction after Cove Rangers fall short in Championship play-off final against Airdrieonians – watched by Sir Alex Ferguson

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley says he's 'proud' of his team, despite their failed promotion effort, and manager and players 'need away' from each other now.

Former Manchester United and Aberdeen manager Sir Alex Ferguson spotted during the William Hill Championship Play-Off Final Second Leg match between Airdrieonians and Cove Rangers at the Albert Bartlett Stadium, on May 17, 2025. Image: SNS.
By Reporter

Paul Hartley praised his Cove Rangers side after they narrowly missed out on promotion in a tightly-contested Championship play-off final against Airdrieonians.

After a 2-1 defeat in the first leg at the Balmoral Stadium, Cove arrived in North Lanarkshire needing to overturn a narrow deficit to secure a return to the second-tier, but though they threatened on numerous occasions during a cagey encounter, the second leg ended goalless.

“I can honestly say I’m proud of my players and how they performed – not only over the two legs, but the whole season,” Hartley said.

“We were in the game. We just didn’t have that bit of cutting edge.

“The team have helped me, I’ve enjoyed working with them and we go again.

“For the young players, it’s an experience for them. The loan players will learn from it – it was the biggest game of their careers and hopefully they’ll have many more.

“I’m disappointed not to go up, but that’s just the nature of the game.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley during the William Hill Championship Play-Off Final Second Leg match with Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.

“If you’d said at the start of the season that we’d have had a chance to go up via the play-off final, I’d have bitten your hand off for that.

“We’ll get away from each other now. We’ve been in each other’s company for 10-and-a-half months.

“I need away and they need away from me.”

Cove can’t find goal despite going close

Kicking-off in glorious sunshine – with legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson among those watching on – Cove made a lively start as they looked to get back on terms with hosts Airdrie.

However, the first chance of note came for the home side. The ball was neatly worked out to Lewis McGrattan, who stung the palms of visiting goalie Nick Suman with a powerful strike.

Aberdeen loanee Adam Emslie went close for Cove with 14 minutes on the clock after racing on to Fraser Fyvie’s cute through pass, though his shot was kept out by the legs of Cade Melrose.

Cove controlled possession, but rarely tested the Airdrie goalkeeper.

Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) tussles with Alex Bannon (Airdrie). Image: Dave Johnston.

In the final minutes of the first-half, good work from Emslie saw him skip past two Diamonds defenders, before teeing up Blair Yule for a powerful drive that was blocked.

The blistering conditions were proving difficult for both sides in the early stages following the restart.

Just before the hour-mark, Ryan Harrington had a low effort comfortably smothered by the Airdrie keeper following good work from another Dons loanee, Dylan Lobban.

A superb last-ditch tackle from Arron Darge kept Cove in the encounter with 21 minutes remaining, nicking the ball from Adam Frizzell just as he was set to pull the trigger.

Cove were desperately seeking a goal, and Hartley introduced his captain and top-scorer Mitch Megginson in the 70th minute.

Airdrie were still carrying a threat of their own, though – Wilson found room inside the box and then blasted inches past the post with Suman scrambling.

Myles Gaffney (Cove Rangers) goes by Lewis Strapp (Airdrie). Image: Dave Johnston.

Cove’s Myles Gaffney then sent his cross straight into the grateful arms of Melrose as the minutes ticked away.

Five minutes of additional time served as the Last Chance Saloon for Hartley’s men – but they were unable to profit.

The Diamonds defence lapped up every hopeful delivery, and their fans spilled on to the pitch as the final whistle was sounded to confirm their Championship safety.

Cove Rangers’ Harrington: We need better start next season

Ryan Harrington is certain Cove Rangers will be stronger for their play-off heartache against Airdrie.

The former Everton youth started every one of Cove’s 48 games this season.

It was a campaign which would end on a disappointing note, however.

Following their 2-1 first-leg loss at the Balmoral Stadium, Cove were unable to find a crucial leveller in North Lanarkshire.

“It was a tough one to take – I thought the boys were excellent,” Harrington said.

“We had some really good chances and I thought in patches we controlled the game as well – but just that final bit didn’t work out.

“I genuinely think that if we did get that big chance, we would have gone on and won the game. But we lacked that little bit of cutting edge from everyone.

“It wasn’t just the attackers – we threw on centre-halves upfront towards the end.

“We’ve got a young group and then some older players as well. Everyone’s helping each other.

Lewis McGrattan (Airdrie) with Ryan Harrington (Cove Rangers). Image: Dave Johnston.

“The older boys have been fantastic with the younger boys this year.

“I think the young boys have come on in leaps and bounds from the start of the season. They were very young and naive maybe at times, especially with the start we had.

“Since Christmas, everyone’s really kicked on and we’ve had a fantastic finish to the season.”

The 26-year-old is looking forward to a break, before returning for another shot at League One.

Cove will be one of the favourites for promotion next term given their strong second half of the season, coupled with the core of experience within their squad.

Harrington, who knows exactly where they much improve in the new term, said: “We’ve got to take next season as a clean slate and hopefully have a better start.”

