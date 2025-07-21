League Cup previews: Cove Rangers debutant Cole Donaldson on battling back from leg break; Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay seeks good finish

Cove Rangers’ clash with Falkirk on Saturday was a day to remember for Cole Donaldson, as he made his competitive debut for the club and capped his comeback from injury.

The 17-year-old midfielder joined the Aberdeen outfit last summer and was loaned to Inverurie Locos last season, but suffered a broken leg in January while playing for the Railwaymen in a friendly.

But Donaldson has returned to action in pre-season and made his competitive Cove bow when he came on for the final seven minutes of their 0-0 Premier Sports League Cup draw with the Bairns at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

The teenager could also feature on Tuesday when Cove face Brechin City at Glebe Park.

Donaldson, who is the son of Inverurie manager Dean Donaldson, said: “It was brilliant to come on against a top side like Falkirk. I was slightly shocked to get the shout but it was good to go on.

“I’m feeling good, it’s been good to get back into things in pre-season. The boys have been brilliant with me, I couldn’t be in a better place.

“I’ve worked hard to get back, but if it wasn’t for the people at the club I wouldn’t have made it back so I’m really thankful.

“My tibia snapped, it was a clean break, I got a bolt put into the top and bottom of my leg and a rod put through the middle of the tibia.

“Everything went well with the surgery and the club has dealt with me really well. In one way I’ve been lucky that I’ve managed to come back for pre-season.”

Penalty was no problem

Although Cove missed out on picking up a bonus point against Falkirk, who won the penalty shoot-out 4-2, there was a special moment for Donaldson who put himself forward to take a spot-kick and confidently converted.

He added: “I’ve always said if there’s ever an opportunity to take a penalty in a situation like that I’ll put my name down.

“I got to take one and thankfully I scored, it was a good feeling running back after putting it away.”

With four points from their first two League Cup games Cove are in the hunt to reach the last 16.

In contrast tonight’s opponents Brechin have lost three out of three in Group A. This fixture is their last in the section ahead of starting the Breedon Highland League season at home to Lossiemouth on Saturday.

Cattachs look for positive end

Steven Mackay has called on Brora Rangers to finish their Premier Sports League Cup campaign on a high.

The Cattachs play their final Group H fixture on Tuesday against League One side East Fife at New Bayview.

So far in their section, the Breedon Highland League champions have been beaten 2-0 by Premiership outfits Kilmarnock and Livingston and 4-0 by Kelty Hearts, who are in League One.

Manager Mackay has seen positives in Brora’s League Cup displays but would like his players to have something to show for their efforts.

He said: “It would be great to finish on a high, we don’t want to finish the group on zero points and zero goals.

“We want to get something out of the game but we know it will be difficult.

“We don’t go into any game with a defeatist attitude, we’re looking forward to the game and we’ll try to finish the group on a high.

“It was always going to be tough against two Premiership teams and two League One teams.

“Sometimes you get carried away and forget that there’s a significant gulf between the clubs.

“I think we did really well against Kilmarnock, we were leggy and poor against Kelty and then I felt on Saturday against Livingston was the best performance of the three in terms of the shape and work-rate.

“Against Kilmarnock we didn’t create much, but on Saturday we created two or three good openings which we were unlucky not to score.

“That has given us a lot of to be optimistic about, it’s been good for us to be in the competition and we certainly haven’t disgraced ourselves.”

Thoughts turn to league opener

Brora will be missing Mark Nicolson for the East Fife game due to a groin problem sustained on Saturday against Livingston.

Mackay revealed he may make a few alterations to his starting line-up with one eye on their Highland League opener against Rothes at Dudgeon Park this weekend.

He added: “We’ve been shuffling things around throughout the group, we’re trying to give everyone as many minutes as we can.

“We’ve had a couple of little niggles that boys would normally play through but because it’s the start of the season we haven’t been taking any chances.

“These are tough games because you spend a lot of time chasing the ball so it’s physically demanding.

“We’ve got one eye on Saturday and we will mix things up a little bit with that in mind.

“We wanted to give a good account of ourselves in this competition and I think we have so far.

“We’ll try to do that against East Fife and after that all the focus will turn to Saturday against Rothes.”