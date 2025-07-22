Premier Sports Cup: Reaction and report as Cove Rangers’ new striker makes his mark; Brora Rangers end campaign with defeat

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley hopes summer signing David Eguaibor can make a similar impact to Rumarn Burrell after he netted his first goals for the club.

The 21-year-old former Cobh Ramblers striker bagged a brace for the Aberdeen side in their 3-0 Premier Sports League Cup win against Brechin City at Glebe Park, with Mitch Megginson getting the other goal.

Burrell scored 24 goals for Cove during the 2023-24 season and joined English League One club Burton Albion last summer.

Since then he has gone on to win international caps for Jamaica and is now being linked with a move to Plymouth Argyle.

Reflecting on Eguaibor’s performance, Hartley said: “We had him in during January and February through an agent, he’s got the same agent as Rumarn Burrell.

“You’ve got to have contacts in the game and you’ve got to have a look at people. We liked what we saw and hopefully David can get stronger and better.

“We’re in the business of giving people an opportunity and it’s up to them to go and take it.

“It would be nice if he could have a similar impact to Burrell. He was outstanding and it looks like he’s on the brink of a move to Plymouth for a £1 million so you know when you come to Cove you get a good opportunity.”

Chance to reach last 16

The win against Brechin gives Cove a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the League Cup.

They are second in Group A with seven points ahead of their last game against Queen’s Park at Lesser Hampden on Saturday.

If Cove win at the weekend 10 points will be enough to secure a place in the last-16 as one of the three best group runners up.

But they could also progress as group winners if they beat Queen’s Park and Falkirk take one point or zero points against Spartans.

Hartley added: “The name of the game is winning, we kept a clean sheet, we’re in a good position and we just need to see how it goes on Saturday.”

Impressive first period secures victory

A slick first-half display wrapped up the points for Cove. They took the lead in the ninth minute when Layton Bisland’s low cross from the right broke for Eguaibor to score from six yards.

On 37 minutes Eguaibor doubled his and Cove’s tally as he pounced to score from close range after Brechin failed to deal with Ryan Harrington’s delivery from the left.

The visitors kept pressing with Eguaibor denied by goalkeeper Craig Hepburn and Megginson having an effort cleared off the line.

But in the 43rd minute Declan Glass’ cross from the left found Megginson, who glanced a header into the bottom-right corner.

Eguaibor was inches away from his hat-trick midway through the second half when he swept a Harrington delivery from the left against the crossbar.

Brechin finish the group with zero points and zero goals ahead of starting the Breedon Highland League season at home to Lossiemouth on Saturday.

Boss Ray McKinnon said: “It was a really tough game for us and we’re down to a skeleton squad.

“Some of the boys have had to play all four games because we haven’t been able to rotate, but they’ve given everything.”

East Fife 3-0 Brora Rangers

Brora Rangers ended their Premier Sports Cup campaign winless but can hold their heads high after a battling Bayview display.

The Highland League champions, seeking their first goal in the tournament, made a bright start with Max Ewan sending an early effort wide.

They went closer on seven minutes when Aidan Wilson’s header forced a smart diving save from Matty Rollo in the home goal.

The Cattachs were showing no signs of inferiority, and Ewan went close again with an angled drive that just missed the left-hand upright.

However, the home side delivered a classic sucker-punch, scoring with their first effort when Nathan Austin cut inside his marker and curled an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

The setback failed to dampen Brora’s attacking intent and they responded with a 20-yarder from James Wallace that was comfortably saved by Rollo.

But East Fife showed their clinical streak for a second time when the veteran Alan Trouten took a pass from Michael McKenna and volleyed home off the underside of the bar.

Brora almost grabbed a lifeline before the break but Jordan MacRae’s netbound header was well saved by Rollo.

The visitors continued to give a good account of themselves on the restart with Alex Cooper seeing a shot rise inches over.

However, once more, it was the Fifers who showed a more ruthless streak in front of goal, Trouten firing his second of the night high into the net.