Meet the striker with international ambitions aiming to help Cove Rangers make League Cup history

David Eguaibor joined the Aberdeen outfit this summer.

By Callum Law
Cove Rangers striker David Eguaibor celebrates after scoring against Brechin City in a League Cup match.
David Eguaibor hopes swapping Cobh Ramblers for Cove Rangers can eventually lead to international recognition.

The striker joined the Aberdeen club this summer after impressing during a trial earlier in the year.

Eguaibor was with part-time League of Ireland club Cobh from the age of 14 but the chance to play full-time football with Cove was too good to turn down.

The 21-year-old hopes success in League One in Scotland will be the springboard to keep progressing in football and he doesn’t have to look far for inspiration.

Eguaibor has the same agent as Rumarn Burrell. He joined Cove for season 2023-24, scored 24 goals, earned a move English League One side Burton Albion and has since gone on to play internationally for Jamaica.

Eguaibor, whose brother Justin – a centre-half – has also joined Cove this summer said: “I came on trial with Cove earlier in the year and they called me back in the summer.

“I had a few trials at other clubs but once Cove made me an offer it was a no-brainer to sign.

“To play full-time is every kid’s dream so I’m loving every minute of it.

“It’s great to be in Scottish football, it’s an opportunity for me to score goals and get my name out there so hopefully I can do that this season.

Cove Rangers striker David Eguaibor shoots past the Brechin City goalkeeper during a League Cup match.
“Rumarn and myself have the same agent and the gaffer spoke to me about Rumarn and how he kicked on after being at Cove.

“He’s been playing international football and hopefully I can do that as well in the future. What Rumarn has done is an inspiration for me.

“I was born in Ireland but my mum and dad are from Nigeria, so I’m eligible to play for Ireland and Nigeria.”

Cove up for the cup

Eguaibor made an inauspicious start to his Cove career as he was sent off in the closing stages of last week’s victory over Spartans in the Premier Sports League Cup.

But on his return to the team on Tuesday he scored twice in the win over Brechin City, which has set up the chance for Cove to reach the knockout stages of the League Cup for the first time.

Victory against Queen’s Park at Lesser Hampden on Saturday would secure a place in the last-16 either as Group A winners or as one of three best group runners-up depending on how Falkirk, who are a point ahead of Cove, fare against Spartans.

A draw plus success in the subsequent penalty shoot-out to earn two points, could also be enough to take Cove through.

Reflecting on the start of his Cove career and looking ahead to facing Queen’s Park, Eguaibor added: “It was stupid (getting sent off) but everyone makes mistakes. It’s about learning from them and rectifying them.

“So it was pleasing to come back into the team and score two goals.

“We’ve got something to play for with a chance to qualify and we’ll be ready for Queen’s Park.

“The expectation we had at the start was to try to get through, we’ve been working hard so hopefully we qualify.”

