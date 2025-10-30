Cove Rangers v Peterhead preview: Manager thoughts, team news, predicted line-ups and key battles

Cove Rangers and Peterhead meet for the second time in League One this season when they square off at Balmoral Stadium.

Paul Hartley’s side will have a spring in their step after recording their first league win of the season last weekend with an emphatic 3-0 win at Montrose.

Victory for Cove, coupled with Kelty Hearts’ 3-0 defeat by East Fife means Cove can move off the bottom of the division if they beat the Blue Toon this weekend and Kelty fail to win at Alloa Athletic.

However, that will be easier said than done against the League Two champions Peterhead, who will be looking to respond from seeing their 11-month unbeaten home record in the league ended in contentious circumstances by Caley Thistle last weekend.

The goal, which secured victory for Inverness from Billy Mckay, came just after the hosts felt striker Chanka Zimba, already on a booking, should have been sent off for a jersey pull.

Zimba was immediately substituted by the Highlanders with his replacement Alfie Bavidge coming on to set up Mckay for the only goal of the game.

The result ended a run of three successive league wins for the Blue Toon.

However, they will be in confident mood for the short trip to Balmoral Stadium having beaten Cove 3-1 at Balmoor when the sides last met in August.

What the managers say…

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley: “We haven’t been playing that bad in our previous games but it was a good performance at Montrose.

“We were very strong, but we need to do the same again this week. It cannot be a one-off for us.

“We need to try to look at the team above us. That’s where we need to try and get closer to.

“We closed the gap last week, but we need to try to get even closer and just take it a game at a time.

“Peterhead deserved their win against us up there earlier in the season. We never performed to their levels.

“They’ve got a very good squad of players with good experience, and we expect another tough game.

“Every time we’ve played Peterhead home and away, we always expect a difficult match.”

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown: “Last weekend really hurt for the boys because we put so much into it.

“We obviously had a proud home record on the line and we wanted a chance to possibly go above Caley Thistle but it wasn’t to be.

“Now it’s all about the reaction. We feel performance levels have been consistently good, but when your performance levels are there and you don’t get the result, then of course you’re eager and hungry to react.

“The boys have been showing good belief, and I think we’re relatively happy where we are, but we must go and put that into fruition on Saturday.

“We know Cove well, and they’ve had a disappointing start to the season, but we’re under no illusions.

“They’re a right good side. We’ve analysed them this week and we feel they’re in a false position.

“They’re coming into this game on the back of a result. It’s a local derby, a big game in terms of the North-East, and it’s one we want to put our best foot forward for.”

Team news

Cove Rangers have no fresh injury worries but Mitch Megginson is injured while Fraser Fyvie, Michael Doyle and Declan Glass are all still out long-term.

Seb Ross returns for Peterhead after missing last weekend’s defeat by Caley Thistle while Andy McCarthy faces a late fitness test. Fellow midfielders Peter Pawlett and Cieran Dunne remain long-term absentees.

Key battles

Kieran Shanks has been the Blue Toon’s leading marksman this season with eight goals so far in the campaign.

Keeping him quiet will be the priority for the Cove backline.

At the other end Peterhead skipper Jason Brown will be hoping to nullify Cove striker David Eguaibor, who notched his 10th goal of the campaign at Links Park.

Adam Emslie’s return on loan has also added to the attacking options for Cove in the absence of creative duo Fyvie and Glass.

The former Don, now at Ross County, had an excellent campaign for Cove last season, and will be looking to show the form which caught the eye on a regular basis at Balmoral Stadium last term.

Predicted line-ups

Cove Rangers (4-1-3-2): Mutch, Bisland, Parker, Harrington, Yule, Strachan, O’Donnell, McAllister, Emslie, D. Eguaibor.

Peterhead (4-2-3-1): Newman, Goldie, Steele, Jason Brown, Duffy, McCarthy, Forrest, Barry, Smith, McGuffie, Shanks.

The odds

Cove are priced at 13/8 by McBookie to record their first home league win of the season while visitors Peterhead are priced at 6/4 to get back to winning ways. The draw is priced at 11/5.