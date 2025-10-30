Cove Rangers v Peterhead preview: Manager thoughts, team news, predicted line-ups and key battles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers v Peterhead preview: Manager thoughts, team news, predicted line-ups and key battles

Cove looking to build on their first league win of the season as they welcome a Blue Toon side aiming to bounce back after their 11-month unbeaten home league record came to an end.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown, left, and Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley. Image: Clarke Cooper / DC Thomson
By Paul Third

Cove Rangers and Peterhead meet for the second time in League One this season when they square off at Balmoral Stadium.

Paul Hartley’s side will have a spring in their step after recording their first league win of the season last weekend with an emphatic 3-0 win at Montrose.

Victory for Cove, coupled with Kelty Hearts’ 3-0 defeat by East Fife means Cove can move off the bottom of the division if they beat the Blue Toon this weekend and Kelty fail to win at Alloa Athletic.

However, that will be easier said than done against the League Two champions Peterhead, who will be looking to respond from seeing their 11-month unbeaten home record in the league ended in contentious circumstances by Caley Thistle last weekend.

The goal, which secured victory for Inverness from Billy Mckay, came just after the hosts felt striker Chanka Zimba, already on a booking, should have been sent off for a jersey pull.

Zimba was immediately substituted by the Highlanders with his replacement Alfie Bavidge coming on to set up Mckay for the only goal of the game.

The result ended a run of three successive league wins for the Blue Toon.

However, they will be in confident mood for the short trip to Balmoral Stadium having beaten Cove 3-1 at Balmoor when the sides last met in August.

What the managers say…

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley:  “We haven’t been playing that bad in our previous games but it was a good performance at Montrose.

“We were very strong, but we need to do the same again this week. It cannot be a one-off for us.

“We need to try to look at the team above us. That’s where we need to try and get closer to.

“We closed the gap last week, but we need to try to get even closer and just take it a game at a time.

“Peterhead deserved their win against us up there earlier in the season. We never performed to their levels.

“They’ve got a very good squad of players with good experience, and we expect another tough game.

“Every time we’ve played Peterhead home and away, we always expect a difficult match.”

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown: “Last weekend really hurt for the boys because we put so much into it.

“We obviously had a proud home record on the line and we wanted a chance to possibly go above Caley Thistle but it wasn’t to be.

“Now it’s all about the reaction. We feel performance levels have been consistently good, but when your performance levels are there and you don’t get the result, then of course you’re eager and hungry to react.

Kieran Shanks has scored eight goals for Peterhead this season. Image: Duncan Brown

“The boys have been showing good belief, and I think we’re relatively happy where we are, but we must go and put that into fruition on Saturday.

“We know Cove well, and they’ve had a disappointing start to the season, but we’re under no illusions.

“They’re a right good side. We’ve analysed them this week and we feel they’re in a false position.

“They’re coming into this game on the back of a result. It’s a local derby, a big game in terms of the North-East, and it’s one we want to put our best foot forward for.”

Team news

Cove Rangers have no fresh injury worries but Mitch Megginson is injured while Fraser Fyvie, Michael Doyle and Declan Glass are all still out long-term.

Seb Ross returns for Peterhead after missing last weekend’s defeat by Caley Thistle while Andy McCarthy faces a late fitness test. Fellow midfielders Peter Pawlett and Cieran Dunne remain long-term absentees.

Key battles

Kieran Shanks has been the Blue Toon’s leading marksman this season with eight goals so far in the campaign.

Keeping him quiet will be the priority for the Cove backline.

At the other end Peterhead skipper Jason Brown will be hoping to nullify Cove striker David Eguaibor, who notched his 10th goal of the campaign at Links Park.

Adam Emslie was a key player for Cove Rangers last season. Image: Dave Cowe.

Adam Emslie’s return on loan has also added to the attacking options for Cove in the absence of creative duo Fyvie and Glass.

The former Don, now at Ross County, had an excellent campaign for Cove last season, and will be looking to show the form which caught the eye on a regular basis at Balmoral Stadium last term.

Predicted line-ups

Cove Rangers (4-1-3-2): Mutch, Bisland, Parker, Harrington, Yule, Strachan, O’Donnell, McAllister, Emslie, D. Eguaibor.

Peterhead (4-2-3-1): Newman, Goldie, Steele, Jason Brown, Duffy, McCarthy, Forrest, Barry, Smith, McGuffie, Shanks.

The odds

Cove are priced at 13/8 by McBookie to record their first home league win of the season while visitors Peterhead are priced at 6/4 to get back to winning ways. The draw is priced at 11/5.

Conversation