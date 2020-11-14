One final push can keep Elgin City in Betfred Cup chase

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price is calling for one final push from the Black and Whites in their hopes of qualifying for the Betfred Cup last-16 at Arbroath today.

Elgin need to win their final group fixture against their Championship opponents to have any chance of qualifying.

Although a win for Ross County against Stirling Albion would secure top spot in Group D, City could still reach the next round as one of the four best-placed runners-up should they claim three points at Gayfield.

Price says defeating Dick Campbell’s men is well within his side’s capabilities, and he said: “We knew whatever happened on Tuesday we would have a chance if we beat Arbroath.

“Getting second place would be a fantastic achievement for us. We will go there trying to win the game, there is no doubt about that.

“It’s two years in a row we have been to the last game with a chance of qualifying, which is pretty rare for Elgin, but it’s good for the club to keep that interest.

“It means the games matter, it’s not a dead rubber at the end of a section. It brings a bit of life to the game.

“We have had some close games against Arbroath in the last three seasons. I’m sure we will give a good account of ourselves again.

“We have had a few good results against teams in the higher leagues, against Dundee, Airdrie and Alloa last season.

“It’s going to be a difficult game. It’s always good to get a few words of wisdom from Dick Campbell, which normally helps me in some way or another.”

Elgin’s 4-1 loss to County at Borough Briggs on Tuesday consigned them to a third straight defeat, having narrowly lost to Edinburgh City and Queen’s Park in their previous two league matches.

Despite recent losses, Price retains his early season optimism, which was generated with a run of four consecutive victories.

He added: “It’s fine margins, and they have to go with you against Premiership teams.

“Maybe in your own league you don’t get punished like you will against a Premiership team.

“You’ve got to take your chances and it didn’t go for us on Tuesday. Take the mistakes out of the game and I was delighted.

“I saw enough from the game, and I’m buoyed by the fact we are a good footballing team that will create a lot of chances against teams in our league.

“Losing the game 4-1 doesn’t look great, and we have lost the last three games. We are in a good place in terms of how we are performing and creating chances. We are still there or thereabouts.”

Although Price is aiming to secure a result against the Red Lichties, the Elgin boss is hoping for the opportunity to rotate his squad.

Darryl McHardy has yet to start this season after returning from an ankle injury, with Price pleased to get the defender and a number of other players on the park against County.

Price added: “We managed to get five substitutes on to the pitch, we thought we would take the opportunity to get important minutes into players when it looked like the game was beyond us.

“We were able to rest players who have played a lot of football. Kane Hester will be suspended for the Stirling game so we need to think ahead for that. Euan Spark has been struggling with his groin, so we need to get Darryl up to speed.”