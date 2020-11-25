Elgin goalkeeper Thomas McHale signs long-term deal to remain at Borough Briggs until 2023

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin City goalkeeper Thomas McHale has signed a new two-year contract which will keep him at Borough Briggs until 2023.

Englishman McHale has been with the Black and Whites since joining from Truro City in 2018, and has gone on to make 54 appearances.

Although McHale spent a stint on loan with Weymouth during his debut season with Elgin, the 25-year-old has since firmly established himself as first choice goalkeeper in Gavin Price’s side, and has now signed a long-term deal with the Moray outfit.