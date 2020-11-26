Elgin City boss Gavin Price signs new two-year deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price has signed a new two-year deal at Borough Briggs.

Goalkeeping coach Stevie Dunn has also signed an extended contract of the same length, which will keep the pair at the club until 2023.

Price initially joined Elgin in 2014 as assistant manager to Jim Weir, who he replaced when Weir joined Forfar Athletic in 2017.

The 46-year-old led the Black and Whites to a third placed finish last season, however they were denied a place in the promotion play-offs after the season was cut short due to coronavirus.

City have made a promising start to this term and sit second in League Two, four points behind leaders Queen’s Park after five games.