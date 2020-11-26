Elgin City get green light to welcome fans back to Borough Briggs this Saturday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin City will welcome fans back to Borough Briggs for the first time since March when Cowdenbeath make the trip north this weekend.

The League Two side have been granted permission to have 220 supporters at the game.

Elgin’s last match with fans was also against Cowdenbeath on March 10 when the Black and Whites recorded a 3-2 victory.

The news of fans returning to Borough Briggs came just hours after Elgin manager Gavin Price extended his stay at the club.

The 46-year-old has signed a new two-year deal to remain at the club until 2023.

Price feels the presence of supporters at Borough Briggs will come as a huge boost to his side, adding: “It’s great for the supporters first and foremost.

“We want the lifeblood of the club to get in and watch their team.

“That’s got to be positive and hopefully we can make a success of it and it can be continued and expanded at some point soon.

“It’s not going to be the same atmosphere as we would normally get at games when we’ve got crowds in, but it will be great to see some familiar faces around the sides getting behind the team.”