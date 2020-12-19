Russell Dingwall hoping home comforts can boost Elgin City promotion bid, as brother Tony signs on at Borough Briggs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin City midfielder Russell Dingwall feels a strong home record can help the Black and Whites gain an edge on their fellow sides chasing League Two promotion.

City go into today’s game against Stenhousemuir at Borough Briggs leading the challenge to leaders Queen’s Park, who are five points clear at the top, although third-placed Stirling Albion are now level on points with Gavin Price’s men.

The Borough Briggs outfit have been boosted by the news Tony Dingwall, Russell’s brother, formerly of Ross County and Raith Rovers, has joined the club for the remainder of the season:

SIGNING NEWS We are delighted to announce the signing of Winger Tony Dingwall formerly of Raith Rovers & Ross County for the Remainder of the Season. If you would like to sponsor Tony please get in touch with Keiran. *Subject to SFA clearance pic.twitter.com/wm0tQmmjYT — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) December 19, 2020

Stenny, who are fifth, can draw level with Elgin with an away triumph today, while Edinburgh City and Stranraer are also in the mix.

Russell Dingwall feels competition will be rife for top four spots in a truncated 27-game campaign, but he feels home form can be the basis for the Black and Whites’ challenge.

Dingwall, who spent a short stint on loan with today’s opponents during his time with Ross County, said: “There are a lot of teams that will be looking to get up or get in the play-offs this season – and we are obviously one of them.

“Stenhousemuir are always a big, strong physical side, and they carry a lot of threat going forward. They seem to score a lot of their goals from set-plays.

“I know a couple of boys there, and they are fancying their chances this season as well.

“At home, it’s the sort of games we need to be winning and taking points off the other teams.

“Especially now we’ve got a few fans in, which can hopefully be better for us.

“It’s a difficult place, it’s a long journey for teams coming up. We need to use it to our advantage, which I feel we have done this season. We have been pretty solid at home.

“If we can get a win this weekend, and hopefully get through to the next round of the Scottish Cup next weekend, that will stand us in good stead going into the new year.”

City squandered a leading position to go down 3-1 to Albion Rovers last weekend, ending a three-match winning streak.

Dingwall hopes his side can quickly put the setback behind them, adding: “Last weekend was really disappointing. With where we want to be at the end of the season, it’s the sort of game where we need to be picking up points.

“We were not at our best, but once we got ahead in the game we really should go on and win it.

“In the league you can sometimes have a couple of players who are not at it, but, if it’s 10 or 11 of us not at it in the one game, it’s never going to work for us.

“We had a good couple of training sessions, so hopefully we will blow it out of the system and be ready to go.

“This weekend will be a tough game, but it gives us a good chance to bounce back.

“We will be second in the league at Christmas if we win the game, so it’s a good chance for us.”

Dingwall netted the winner in Elgin’s last home outing, with his free-kick securing a 1-0 win over Annan Athletic earlier this month.

That brought Dingwall’s tally for the campaign to four, having only netted a solitary strike last term, and the 23-year-old is pleased with his input to the side.

He added: “This season I have been happy with my form. I feel like I’m contributing more for the team going forward, and the manager seems to be happy with me.

“If I can keep that going, hopefully the team can push on as well and we can have a good season.”