Russell Dingwall signs new two-year contract with Elgin City

by Jamie Durent
December 31, 2020, 3:20 pm
Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City.
Elgin City midfielder Russell Dingwall has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The former Ross County youngster, whose brother Tony joined him at Borough Briggs in December, has extended his stay with the League Two outfit until 2023.

Dingwall has been in starring form this season for Gavin Price’s side, scoring three goals and laying on six others for team-mates in their impressive start to the campaign.

The 23-year-old has made 53 appearances since joining the club at the start of the 2019-20 season, following his departure from County.

It follows Aiden Sopel, Kane Hester and Matthew Cooper all signing contract extensions with Elgin.