Elgin City midfielder Brian Cameron signs long-term deal to remain at Borough Briggs until 2024

Elgin City midfielder Brian Cameron has signed a new three-year deal to remain at Borough Briggs until 2024.

Cameron is Elgin’s longest-serving player, having made his debut as a 16-year-old against Stenhousemuir in April 2008.

Now 29, Cameron has gone on to make more than 400 appearances for his hometown club, netting 76 goals.

Cameron becomes the latest player to commit his future to the Black and Whites, with Matthew Cooper, Thomas McHale, Kane Hester and Aidan Sopel among those to have signed new deals with Gavin Price’s men in recent weeks.