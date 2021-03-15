Elgin City striker Josh Peters signs two-year contract extension

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin City have secured striker Josh Peters on a new two-year contract which will keep him at Borough Briggs until 2023.

Peters joined City last summer after leaving League Two rivals Stirling Albion, having previously played for a number of lower league clubs.

The 24-year-old began his senior career with Highland League side Strathspey Thistle before winning a dream move to Hibernian at the age of 19 in January 2016.

After just six months at Easter Road, Peters moved on to Forfar Athletic before making the switch to Livingston.

An initial loan return to Forfar became permanent in January 18, with Peters having since had spells with Queen’s Park and the Binos prior to his move to Elgin last year.

Peters has established himself as a regular in Gavin Price’s starting line-up, and although his only goal for the Black and Whites came in a Betfred Cup triumph over Montrose he has formed a strong attacking partnership with leading scorer Kane Hester.

Peters joins a number of players who have committed their long-term future to the Moray side in recent months, including Hester, Thomas McHale, Brian Cameron and Matthew Cooper.

Elgin, who are second in the table, will make their long-awaited return to action following a two-month lower league shutdown when they host Edinburgh City on Saturday.