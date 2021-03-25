Smart Osadolor urges Scottish football to keep up unified stance against discrimination

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Smart Osadolor takes heart from how Scottish football and Scotland as a whole has responded to the alleged racial abuse of Rangers’ Glen Kamara.

But the Elgin City striker knows the actions to stamp out racism or any form of discrimination in the game does not stop here.

Kamara was reportedly subject to racial abuse in the Europa League game with Slavia Prague last week, with defender Ondrej Kudela seen on camera saying something into his ear.

Rangers and their manager Steven Gerrard have vehemently backed their player and Uefa are investigating a number of incidents arising from the game at Ibrox.

Osadolor spoke on the Press and Journal’s football podcast Northern Goal last year on the Black Lives Matter movement and how football could play its part in tackling racism.

The Scottish FA announced a raft of new measures this week to address discrimination, with Marvin Bartley and Leanne Ross added to a new equality board and for the national team to stand together ahead of tonight’s World Cup qualifier against Austria.

There has been an almost uniform response in support of Kamara, something which gives Osadolor encouragement.

“It hurts me seeing it and thinking about it. I’ve been in Scotland for the last 10-15 years and I consider Scotland my home; seeing Rangers and Celtic coming together and Scotland coming together is pleasing to see,” he said.

“But it can’t stop there. We need to keep pushing in the right direction to make sure behaviours like that are out of the game completely.

“Everyone coming together and seeing it as everyone’s problem, not just black people and white people, is really pleasing.”

It did not stop at the alleged abuse suffered by Kamara on the pitch. Rangers forward Kemar Roofe was also abused on Instagram after the game, while a small number of Slavia Prague fans were also pictured holding an offensive banner on one of the social media platforms.

Rangers and Celtic players stood in solidarity during Sunday’s Old Firm game, a site which may become more common around the country.

© EVENING EXPRESS

“Everyone has started to realise it’s not good for the game, regardless of whether it’s racist or homophobic,” Osadolor added. “If you come to your place of work you don’t expect to be abused.

“The quicker it gets out the game the better for everyone. Everyone is trying to play their part and it’s not a case of ‘it’s not my problem’. It’s something that’s not nice.

“Being abused for the colour of your skin – I wish I could explain how it feels. It’s the most horrible feeling you can imagine.”