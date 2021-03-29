Darryl McHardy dives in to save League 2 point for Elgin City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price believes Saturday’s battling performance against Stirling Albion was a step in the right direction for his side, but insists there is still so much more to come.

The Black and Whites hit back from the loss of a goal on the hour mark to earn a share of the spoils against play-off rivals Stirling Albion at Borough Briggs, thanks to Darryl McHardy’s equaliser.

Following defeats to Edinburgh City in League Two and Ayr United in the Scottish Cup, the hard-earned point was a positive for the City boss.

He said: “It was a much better mental performance from us. We discussed with the players before the game that we didn’t feel we had approached the first two games properly and there was a far better mentality today and organisation.

“We’re getting there with that, the next bit is to play better and get our forward players back creating chances like they were in 2020.”

Price, who takes his side to Brechin tomorrow, believes his players have found the resumption in competitive action after a two-month lay-off particularly challenging and is having to balance the need to avoid muscle injuries with the push for a play-off berth.

He said: “Coming back this time has been harder. There was real uncertainty right until the last minute and getting two weeks to prepare is not easy. It has definitely affected us with the geography of the squad and it has taken us these last few games to get going.

“Today I definitely think you saw a different side to us and it looks like we have wasted the first two games. We’re not by any means there yet, but it is another step forward for us.

“I’m pleased with the character and mentality, but we need to get back to what we were before the break in terms of creating chances and scoring goals.”

Stirling made a bright start with Jack Leitch firing over from 16 yards, but the best chance of the first half fell to Smart Osadolor, who had been sent clear on goal by Brian Cameron’s fine through-ball only to drag his shot wide.

Wayward finishing was frequent in the opening 45 minutes, with a diagonal ball over the Elgin defence in the 25th minute finding Andy Ryan in space, but he fired high and wide with a first-time effort.

© Robert W Crombie

David Wilson also failed to hit the target with a 25-yard effort for the visitors before Aiden Sopel created a chance for Josh Peters of City only for the striker’s to send his first-time volley from eight yards over the crossbar.

It took until the 38th minute for an attempt on target, but City goalkeeper Thomas McHale comfortably held Kurtis Robert’s effort.

The second half was big improvement with Osadolor skipping past a couple of challenges on the edge of the box before seeing his shot saved by Cameron Binnie.

The Binos goalkeeper then made a terrific save to turn a Darryl McHardy free-kick past the post.

It looked like a goal was coming, but it was the visitors who got it just after the hour mark when Declan Rice cut the ball back from the byline for Ryan to side-foot the ball past McHale to give Stirling the lead.

It lasted just 10 minutes, however, as City levelled through McHardy’s diving header from a Russell Dingwall free-kick.