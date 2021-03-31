Elgin City sign Rangers midfielder Murray Miller and Forfar’s Kyle Dalling on loan

Elgin City have signed Rangers midfielder Murray Miller and Forfar Athletic defender Kyle Dalling on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old, who was born in Sydney but raised in Glasgow, has been capped by Australia and Scotland at under-17 level.
He has since pledged his international future to Australia.
Miller moved from Motherwell to Rangers in July 2017.
Elgin also brought Forfar central defender Kyle Dalling in on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old is a former Aberdeen youth player.
Elgin, who sit fourth in League Two, travel to Annan Athletic this Saturday.
NEW SIGNING ✍️
We are delighted to announce the signing of 19 year old midfielder Murray Miller on loan from Rangers FC for the remainder of the Season 🤩🤩
Welcome to the Club Murray ⚽️
More signing news coming soon…..
— Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) March 31, 2021
