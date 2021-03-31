Thursday, April 1st 2021 Show Links
Elgin City sign Rangers midfielder Murray Miller and Forfar’s Kyle Dalling on loan

by Danny Law
March 31, 2021, 5:47 pm Updated: March 31, 2021, 9:31 pm
© SNS GroupBorough Briggs, home of Elgin City.
Elgin City have signed Rangers midfielder Murray Miller and Forfar Athletic defender Kyle Dalling on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old, who was born in Sydney but raised in Glasgow, has been capped by Australia and Scotland at under-17 level.

He has since pledged his international future to Australia.

Miller moved from Motherwell to Rangers in July 2017.

Elgin also brought Forfar central defender Kyle Dalling in on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old is a former Aberdeen youth player.

Elgin, who sit fourth in League Two, travel to Annan Athletic this Saturday.

 

