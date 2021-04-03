Gavin Price says squad effort will be required for Elgin City’s play-off push

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price says he will need a full squad effort in the Black and Whites’ bid for promotion from League Two.

Price bolstered his squad earlier this week by adding Rangers midfielder Murray Miller and Forfar Athletic defender Kyle Dalling, who are both 19, on loan for the rest of the season.

Miller will provide midfield cover after Rory MacEwan suffered a hamstring injury in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Brechin City, while former Aberdeen youth player Dalling will provide another defensive option.

With today’s trip to Annan Athletic among six games in just over a fortnight, Price felt it was important to strengthen as Elgin aim to secure a play-off place.

Price said: “Rory got injured on Tuesday night, and from looking around the leagues there are a few players who are suffering with the heavy schedule.

“I just thought it was prudent to bolster the squad. Both players trained on Thursday and showed a good willingness to get involved straight away.

“It’s good to get these players in and hopefully they will play their part.”

Elgin’s win over Brechin at Glebe Park was their first victory since League Two restarted last month, returning the Borough Briggs men to the play-off places ahead of Stranraer on goal difference.

Having come from behind to defeat the Angus outfit, Price hopes the win can spark a run of momentum.

He added: “We were looking to get our first win since the restart and thankfully we got it eventually.

“It was a struggle at times in the game. I was quite impressed with Brechin, they really worked hard and deserved to be ahead at half-time.

“I had to shuffle it a bit in the second half, but thankfully we did what we needed to do and the players responded well in the second half.

“We got the three points and at this stage that’s what’s important.

“We did that down at Brechin last year, coming from 1-0 down to win 2-1 with a late goal.

“It gave us a wee springboard and an injection of adrenaline. I’m hoping history will repeat itself because we went on a good run after that.

“If we can replicate that now, it’s the right time to do it.”

Annan are seventh ahead of today’s encounter, with Elgin running out 1-0 winners when the sides last met in December.

Price added: “It’s always tough against Annan, particularly down there.

“Peter Murphy sets his teams out well, they are hard to break down at times.

“We need to be up for the fight first and foremost. We need to be prepared to be brave on the ball, and hopefully we can get back to the kind of form we were on in December.”