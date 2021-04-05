Elgin City boss Gavin Price content after clinical display against Annan Athletic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price praised his side for a ruthless display against Annan Athletic as they moved up to third in League Two.

Strikes from Tony Dingwall, Brian Cameron and Smart Osadolor gave the Borough Briggs men a comfortable 3-0 victory at Galabank.

Elgin moved above Stirling Albion and level on points with second-place Edinburgh City, while 10 points adrift of runaway leaders Queen’s Park.

Price said: “It was a good win.

“We wanted to get going again, so it was pleasing to get the result.

“It was very even in the first half hour, but once we got going we were quite clinical.

“Their goalkeeper made an excellent save from Kane to stop it going to 3-0.

“We managed the game well in the second half without being fantastic.

“We managed to pick one off for the third on the counter-attack.

“We can’t complain after winning 3-0 away from home at a difficult venue.

“It’s a welcome three points, especially as Stirling Albion dropped points.

“I think Queen’s Park have gone, but it’s all about getting in that top four now.

“It is going to be tight.”

A hectic fixture schedule continues for Elgin tomorrow night with the visit of Stranraer to Borough Briggs.

The Blues defeated Brora Rangers 3-1 at Dudgeon Park after extra time in the third round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Price hopes the additional 30 minutes and two lengthy trips in quick succession to north of Scotland will boost his side’s chances of making it three wins on the bounce.

He added: “They went to extra time, so hopefully that and the travelling has taken a bit out of them.

“We have to look after ourselves and make sure we are playing well.

“We will give it our best shot and try to play the game on the front foot.

“If we can do that then we will have the chance to get another three points.”

Seventh-place Annan are yet to win at home this season with both of their wins this season coming on the road.

They had made a decent start with Iain Anderson blasting wide after six minutes before Tyler Fulton was thwarted by a great save from Tom McHale in the Elgin goal.

Tony Dingwall broke clear after 37 minutes to fire home the opening goal from 10 yards before Cameron found the top corner four minutes later when he pounced after a Hester effort was saved to double Elgin’s advantage.

Hester went close to a third with a diving header on the stroke of half time ,but was denied by a fine save from Annan goalkeeper Alex Mitchell.

Substitute Osadolor completed the scoring with a goal against his former side in the 90th minute.