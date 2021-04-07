Kane Hester nets winner as Elgin City move second with vital victory over Stranraer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin City had to dig deep for their third consecutive win to move into second spot in League Two.

Two goals in three second half minutes by Russell Dingwall and Kane Hester set up the win, with Stranraer scoring one penalty and missing another in a lively encounter at Borough Briggs.

Kicking with the wind, Elgin had a shoot on sight policy with Russell Dingwall first to try his luck from 25 yards only to see his effort miss the target.

Four minutes later Dingwall sprang the visiting defence with a quick free-kick to release Brian Cameron, whose strike on the stretch zipped just over the bar.

On seven minutes Stranraer were awarded a penalty for home keeper Tom McHale’s challenge on Rangers loanee Matt Yates, which appeared to be clearly outside the box.

Perhaps justice was done when James Hilton’s spot-kick was missed, as he fired wide of the goal.

McHale had a good stop from Thomas Orr on 13 minutes as the away side looked dangerous against the elements.

A home corner on 27 minutes saw Archie Macphee’s inswinger met by a close-range Darryl McHardy effort, which keeper Greg Fleming turned on to the post, with McHardy poking the rebound wide.

McHale twice saved City in quick succession, repelling Yates’ near post shot on 38 minutes then making a point-blank stop from Orr when the danger was not cleared from the resulting corner.

Stranraer took the game to their hosts at the start of the second half with Andy Stirling and James Hilton both firing over from distance.

Elgin top scorer Kane Hester had been kept quiet, but burst to life on 54 minutes with a weaving run from Macphee’s through pass, only to slip in the area as he was about to shoot for goal.

A minute later the home team did go in front when Russell Dingwall raced clear on Brian Cameron’s through ball and coolly slotted past the advancing Fleming.

Three minutes later City’s lead was doubled from a Matthew Cooper cross which the visitors defended poorly and Hester was on hand to accept the gift for his 13th goal of the season.

On 70 minutes, McHale made a stunning save from Yates’ close range header, but a high boot by Elgin captain Euan Spark in going for the loose ball resulted in Stranraer being awarded their second penalty of the game.

Yates took the kick this time and fired past McHale to reduce the deficit.

Stranraer threw everything at their hosts in the final quarter, but Elgin defended resolutely to hang on for the full points.