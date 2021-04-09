Elgin City getting back to their best for the run-in, says boss Gavin Price

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Elgin City side Gavin Price feels his side are getting back to their best ahead of a pivotal run-in to the season.

Elgin take on Cowdenbeath tomorrow in League Two sitting second in the table, with a great opportunity to secure a play-off place.

The black and whites have won three games on the bounce while teams around them have dropped points, putting them into a good position for the final games before the split.

Price said: “I think we’ve been building since the first game back. It’s difficult having two weeks to prepare (for the first game) and the geography we have to handle with training.

“I have seen game-by-game a steady improvement, in mentality and technique. That was always going to be the case and we’re getting close to where we were before the lockdown.

“The whole squad is contributing. Guys like Angus Mailer, Josh Peters and Smart Osadolor are getting us over the line in games.”

© EVENING EXPRESS

Price is pleased with the forward options he has available to him, with both Dingwall brothers Russell and Tony, Smart Osadolor and Kane Hester on target in recent games.

He added: “If I have got everybody fit it is a really good headache to have. We’re going to need everybody – guys have to be patient.

“It’s good to have competition in these areas. There’s options for different games and if we need to change things in games.”

Price will assess the fitness of defender Darryl McHardy ahead of tomorrow’s game after he picked up a knock in the midweek win over Stranraer. Rory MacEwan is back in training after his lay-off.

⚽ Re-watch all the action from Tuesday night's win against Stranraer on our website 🤩 🎥Highlights

📄Match Report

🎙️Post-match interview with Gavin Price 👉https://t.co/4U01Kkwhcr 📸 Head to the gallery to see full match photos by BOB'S PIX 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/HcU0LH00aT — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) April 8, 2021

Cowdenbeath have their own priorities ahead of the Central Park tie, as they seek to drag themselves away from the bottom of the table.

Elgin boss Price added: “They have got a different agenda with how they are needing the points. Everyone has something to play for (in the league) which makes it exciting.

“We can’t expect any easy touches – we saw that at Brechin where we got a real scare. Every game has got to be treated with the utmost respect.”