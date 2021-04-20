Something went wrong - please try again later.

Conor O’Keefe is hoping Elgin City can spoil Queen’s Park’s title party as well as boosting their own promotion hopes.

The Black and Whites face the Spiders at the Falkirk Stadium tonight with the home side requiring just a point to secure the League Two title.

With five games remaining Elgin are sitting fifth in the table, outside the promotion play-off places on goal difference following a run of three straight defeats.

Winger O’Keefe believes Gavin Price’s men have the quality to finish in the play-offs and earn promotion to League One and he hopes they show it this evening.

The 22-year-old said: “They are flying and can win the league so it’s going to be a really tough game for us.

“But for us it’s about working as hard as we can and trying to get something out of the game.

“They’re unbeaten in the league as well so for us there would be nothing better than ending their unbeaten run by getting three points which would help us as well as stopping them winning the league against us.

“We know we’ve got the players this season to reach the play-offs.

© Sandy McCook/DCT Media

“At the start of the season we felt we should be challenging at the top of the league and looking to get in the play-offs.

“Our main goal this season was promotion and that’s still the case.

“So it’s about getting as many points as we can in the games that are left and trying to achieve that goal.

“The table is quite tight and we’ll play the other top five sides after the split so if we could get two or three wins in those games we should get into the play-offs.

“It’s important to try to keep the confidence up and keep the heads up and believe we will turn it around.”

Elgin have lost their last three games to sides in the bottom half of the table.

They followed up away defeats to Cowdenbeath and Stenhousemuir with Saturday’s 5-2 loss to Albion Rovers at Borough Briggs.

O’Keefe – who netted a consolation in stoppage time against Albion Rovers – knows they need to turn things around quickly if they want to finish in the top four.

The former Stranraer and St Mirren player added: “We’ve hit a poor run of form just now which is disappointing.

“I don’t think our overall performances have been really bad.

“But we’ve been making individual errors and silly mistakes that weren’t happening before the break.

“We just need to eradicate them and if we can then hopefully we’ll do well in the closing games.

© SNS Group

“It’s not the time of the season where you want to be on a bad run.

“Before the break we were flying and we felt the run of games we’ve had is one we should have got more points from.

“We need to turn it round quickly in the five games left and need to hit form again.”