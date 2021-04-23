Elgin City manager Gavin Price offered one-match ban

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price has been offered a one-match ban after being sent to the stands in his side’s 0-0 draw against Queen’s Park on Tuesday.

Price was sent off after protesting against a penalty award for the Spiders that was subsequently reversed.

The Elgin boss has been cited by the Scottish FA for breaching disciplinary rule 203 which states that ‘no member of team staff shall commit misconduct at a match’.

A principal hearing date has been set for Thursday May 13.