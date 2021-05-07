Saturday, May 8th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Elgin City

Elgin City defender Darryl McHardy signs new two-year deal

By Andy Skinner
May 7, 2021, 7:28 pm
© Robert W CrombieDarryl McHardy jumps for joy after scoring for Elgin City.
Darryl McHardy jumps for joy after scoring for Elgin City.

Elgin City defender Darryl McHardy has signed a new two-year deal to keep him at Borough Briggs until 2023.

McHardy is among City’s longest-serving players, having made nearly 250 appearances since making his debut for his hometown club in 2012.

Although the 25-year-old has spent his entire career with the Black and Whites, McHardy spent a short spell on loan with Rothes last season prior to the campaign being halted due to Covid-19.

Although he struggled to force his way into Gavin Price’s starting line-up during the early part of this term, McHardy has nailed down his place since the season restarted in March.

Having been a key part of Elgin’s successful push for the promotion play-offs, McHardy has now committed his future to the Moray outfit on the eve of the Black and Whites’ semi-final tie against Edinburgh City.

More from the Press and Journal