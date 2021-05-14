Elgin City signing spree continues with capture of Creag Little

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin City’s summer rebuild is continuing with pace after the capture of former Stenhousemuir defender Creag Little.

The 28-year-old centre-back has signed a two-year contract at Borough Briggs, following hot on the heels of defender Darryl McHardy and midfielder Archie Macphee penning extended contracts at City.

Former St Mirren youth player Little joined Stenny last summer from Queen’s Park, and he made 22 appearances for the mid-table League Two Warriors.

NEW SIGNING ✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Centre Back Creag Little 🤩 The former Stenhousemuir player joins us on a 2 year contract which will see him here until Summer 2023 ⚽️ Welcome Creag 🖤 pic.twitter.com/2DzHgRFdEn — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) May 14, 2021

The Moray club, who finished third in League Two, bowed out of the promotion play-offs on Tuesday with a 3-2 aggregate defeat at Edinburgh City.

Shaping up for next term

With much of the current squad signed up for next season, manager Gavin Price is keen to add more new faces, stressing this week that he has identified several targets to strengthen his group.