Saturday, May 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Elgin City

Elgin City signing spree continues with capture of Creag Little

By Paul Chalk
May 14, 2021, 10:46 am Updated: May 14, 2021, 10:54 am
© Supplied by Elgin City FCCreag Little has joined Elgin City.
Creag Little has joined Elgin City.

Elgin City’s summer rebuild is continuing with pace after the capture of former Stenhousemuir defender Creag Little.

© SNS Group
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

The 28-year-old centre-back has signed a two-year contract at Borough Briggs, following hot on the heels of defender Darryl McHardy and midfielder Archie Macphee penning extended contracts at City.

Former St Mirren youth player Little joined Stenny last summer from Queen’s Park, and he made 22 appearances for the mid-table League Two Warriors.

The Moray club, who finished third in League Two, bowed out of the promotion play-offs on Tuesday with a 3-2 aggregate defeat at Edinburgh City.

Shaping up for next term

With much of the current squad signed up for next season, manager Gavin Price is keen to add more new faces, stressing this week that he has identified several targets to strengthen his group.

 

More from the Press and Journal