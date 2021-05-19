Conor O’Keefe signs contract extension with Elgin City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin City winger Conor O’Keefe has signed a one year deal to remain at Borough Briggs for another season.

The 22 year-old, who has scored four goals in 27 appearances for the Black and Whites this season, was out of contract but has committed himself to another 12 months with the League Two side.

O’Keefe joined Elgin from Stranraer in the summer of 2019.