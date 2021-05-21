Striker Smart Osadolor to leave Elgin City at end of this month

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Forward Smart Osadolor will leave Elgin City at the end of this month following the end of his contract.

Nigerian striker Osadolor has spent the last 18 months at Borough Briggs, after making the switch from Albion Rovers during the January transfer window in 2020.

Although he made a strong initial impression, netting two goals in eight games, the 30-year-old’s settling in period was hampered when the campaign was curtailed due to Covid-19.

Osadolor made 10 starts and 13 substitute appearances last season, with his only goal coming in the 3-0 win over his former club Annan Athletic in April.

In a statement, Elgin City said: “Smart Osadolor will leave the Club at the end of May.

“Everyone would like to thank him for the 18 months he has been with us and wish him all the best for the future.”