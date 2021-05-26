Thursday, May 27th 2021 Show Links
Angus Mailer is latest Elgin City player to sign extended deal

By Paul Chalk
May 26, 2021, 3:24 pm Updated: May 26, 2021, 4:10 pm
© SNS GroupEdinburgh's Ouzy See (L) and Elgin's Angus Mailer during the Scottish League One play-off semi-final. Picture by Roddy Scott/SNS Group
Elgin City defender Angus Mailer has agreed a new two-year extension with the Borough Briggs club.

The Black and Whites, who missed out on promotion from League Two thanks to a play-off defeat by Edinburgh City, have been reshaping with speed in the past two weeks.

The 22-year-old, who joined the club four years ago from Stirling University, is the fourth current player to sign an extended deal.

Rebuilding work continues at Borough Briggs

Manager Gavin Price has already secured Darryl McHardy, Archie Macphee and Conor O’Keefe, while signing defender Creag Little and goalkeeper Daniel Hoban.

Striker Smart Osadolor, however, opted to leave the Moray side.

Mailer made 22 appearances for Elgin last term and is sure to be a key figure for Price as they target a crack at the League Two title.

