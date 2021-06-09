Thursday, June 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Elgin City

Elgin City loan young trio to Highland League Deveronvale

By Ryan Cryle
June 9, 2021, 2:00 pm
© Supplied by Deveronvale FCDeveronvale manager Craig Stewart.
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart.

Elgin City have sent three youngsters on loan to Deveronvale for the new season.

Full-back Jamie Tinnock, 18, as well as midfielders Charlie Hay and Matt Jamieson, both 17, have bolstered the Vale ranks ahead of the campaign starting next month.

Princess Royal Park boss Craig Stewart told the club’s website: “We’re very pleased that these promising young guys have come to PRP and look forward to seeing them continuing their footballing development with Deveronvale.

“We very much appreciate that Elgin City has agreed these loans and believe this will be of benefit to the players and to both clubs.”

More from the Press and Journal