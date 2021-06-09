Elgin City loan young trio to Highland League Deveronvale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin City have sent three youngsters on loan to Deveronvale for the new season.

Full-back Jamie Tinnock, 18, as well as midfielders Charlie Hay and Matt Jamieson, both 17, have bolstered the Vale ranks ahead of the campaign starting next month.

3 YOUNGSTERS JOIN DEVERONVALE ON LOAN ✍️ Fullback Jamie Tinnock, Midfielder’s Charlie Hay & Matt Jamieson will join Highland League outfit Deveronvale on Loan for the remainder of the season. This will allow the players to earn experience at a High level. Good Luck Lads 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Hvzsn5prmX — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) June 9, 2021

Princess Royal Park boss Craig Stewart told the club’s website: “We’re very pleased that these promising young guys have come to PRP and look forward to seeing them continuing their footballing development with Deveronvale.

“We very much appreciate that Elgin City has agreed these loans and believe this will be of benefit to the players and to both clubs.”