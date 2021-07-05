Jake Thomson nets new Elgin City deal and joins Strathspey Thistle on loan

Jake Thomson has signed a new contract with Elgin City and joined Highland League side Strathspey Thistle on loan for the season.

Central midfielder Thomson made his Elgin league debut against Albion Rovers in 2019 and spent time on loan at Strathspey last year.

The 19-year-old – a product of the youth setup at Elgin – has now signed a one-year contract extension and will rejoin the Jags on loan for the upcoming Highland League campaign.

City returned to training near the end of last week after suspending all football-relatd activity for a 10-day period following positive Covid-19 tests in their squad.

After having to cancel friendlies against Luncarty and Nairn County, the Black and Whites kicked off their pre-season with a 5-0 defeat to Ross County.

Manager Gavin Price was forced field a depleted line-up against County as he was missing a handful of first-team regulars due to the Covid outbreak.

Price has nonetheless strengthened his squad ahead of the new season, with ex-Stenhousemuir defender Creag Little signing up as well as Archie Macphee and Daniel Hoban returning to the club after spells at Formartine United and Forfar Athletic respectively.

Elgin play Strathspey at Seafield Park on Tuesday before getting their League Cup group campaign under way at home to Championship side Arbroath on Saturday.