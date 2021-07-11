Gavin Price insists Elgin City must punish teams when on top after giving Arbroath test in cup

Proud Gavin Price felt his Elgin City side missed a golden chance to defeat Championship Arbroath as they were stung by a slick second half winner from Luke Donnelly.

It was a pulsating Premier Sports Cup tie opener as these sides join Dundee United, East Fife and Kelty Hearts in Group B of the renamed League Cup.

© Robert Crombie

United began with a Friday night 1-0 victory over Kelty Hearts, who have just joined Elgin City in League Two via their play-off win against Brora Rangers.

Dick Campbell had only 15 players available players for Arbroath’s trip north, but that doesn’t detract from a sparkling City display against a team two levels higher.

Hoban puts down early marker

Home keeper Daniel Hoban deservedly won the man-of-the-match for a string of top saves in his competitive debut since returning on a permanent move from Forfar.

He showed that he wants to take the jersey from last season’s main man, Thomas McHale, who will play against Dundee United in midweek.

© Robert Crombie

Yet, while Arbroath had big moments in which Hoban shone, Elgin were terrific, without making the breakthrough and that’s the difference.

The moment that mattered arrived on 80 minutes when Donnelly headed past Hoban after Colin Hamilton cut the ball back from a Bobby Linn corner.

Elgin had a number of chances throughout this opening tie, especially in the first half when they took the game to Arbroath after an early chance for Dale Hillson came off the post for the visitors.

Action roared from end to end

A deflected Brian Cameron shot, a Rory MacEwan effort over the top and a Kane Hester drive saved by Callum Antell had fans off their seats.

© Robert Crombie

Just before the break, an acrobatic save from Hoban kept the score blank when he touched over a burning volley from Hamilton.

On the hour, Elgin almost nudged in front, but Cameron, who latched on to Aiden Sopel’s pass, guided a low shot just off the inside of the post.

Both teams traded chances, but the one which counted with 10 minutes left from Donnelly earned the visitors three precious League Cup points.

Elgin boss demands ruthless streak

Price insists his team paid the price for not having the killer touch.

He said: “We didn’t take our chances and we got punished for it.

© Robert Crombie

“I said to the players then when it comes down to the nitty-gritty of the league, we have to have our shooting boots on. We need to be more ruthless.

“This game could have been out of sight. I really felt we were well on top, in terms of the chances created. I felt we deserved to win the game, far less draw it.

“We talked a lot about how we’d play in this game following on from what we have achieved in the last two years.

© Robert Crombie

“We reiterated to the wide players they we wanted them to be positive and Kane Hester can stretch teams with his pace. We stretched Arbroath and played a lot of good football.”

Campbell highlights ‘world class’ saves from Hoban

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell, meanwhile, was full of praise for City and one man in particular.

He stressed: “Their goalkeeper had five world class saves. Congratulations to Daniel because he was fabulous.

© Robert Crombie

“Elgin had their chances, but you have to take your chances when you’re playing against a team from a couple of leagues above you. We had a number of chances as well and it was a great goal to win the match.

“In terms of fitness levels, it was fantastic. It was no surprise to me. Gavin has got a strong squad who I think will be up there this season. Absolutely no doubt about that.”

He added: “We only had 15 players available. We had four out with injuries. Today was about the fitness levels and the Elgin keeper for me.

“We have got through these groups the last three years, so we will see what’s in front of us. I won’t get carried away.”

© Robert Crombie

Dundee United in midweek for Elgin

It’s on to Dundee United for Elgin on Wednesday, while Arbroath hosts League One East Fife at Gayfield.

Elgin City: Hoban, Mailer, Macphee, McHardy, Little, MacEwan, Russell Dingwall, Cameron (Allen 70), Hester, Tony Dingwall (O’Keefe 62), Sopel (Peters 65). Substitutions: McHale (GK), Lawrence, Cooper.

Arbroath: Antell, Gold, Hamilton, Little, Stewart (Paterson 64), Craigen, Low (Clark 70), McKenna (Swankie 64), Hilson, Donnelly, Linn. Substitutions: Gaston (GK).

Referee: David Dickinson.