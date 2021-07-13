Elgin City defender Darryl McHardy seeks more happy times away to Dundee United

Elgin City defender Darryl McHardy enjoyed days out at Dundee United as a Dons fans – now he’s keen to cause an upset there in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Black and Whites head to Tannadice on Wednesday for their second League Cup group game.

They lost 1-0 to Championship visitors Arbroath on Saturday, the day after Premiership side United edged past League Two newcomers Kelty Hearts.

Tannadice trips following the Dons… now McHardy’s set to play there

McHardy is relishing the chance to take on top-flight opposition on their own turf.

He said: “I have never played at Tannadice, so I’m really looking forward to it. I followed Aberdeen when I was younger and I used to go to away games. There was always a great atmosphere at Tannadice, so I am looking forward to playing there.

“We have Kane Hester up front and I’m pretty sure he’s one of the fastest strikers I have played with. I don’t think they are the fastest, so if we can get in at them, we have a chance.

“We need to take our chances on Wednesday. Against Arbroath, we had loads of chances, but we need to be clinical and that would take the pressure off the defenders.”

Fitness improving as games get going

Yoga and physio advice has kept the 26-year-old in shape as he shakes off a groin niggle.

He explained: “I have been having a bit of a problem with my groin over the summer, but I felt good on Saturday after seeing the physio beforehand.

“We had a group yoga session by Zoom on Monday night and I’m all loosened up, so I just can’t wait for the game on Wednesday now. It’s a case of getting back into the swing of things and getting my fitness back to where it should it be.”

McHardy, who signed a two-year extension in May, is proud to pull on the Black and White of his hometown club and is closing in on 250 appearances for Elgin, having made his debut in 2012.

Fellow defenders Creag Little and Archie Macphee and goalkeeper Daniel Hoban are the main arrivals at Borough Briggs this summer, with centre-half Stephen Bronksy and striker Smart Osadolor leaving, meaning a mainly settled group going into the new season.

Promotion play-offs are ‘bare minimum’ for Elgin

McHardy insists the goal is to take Elgin top of the League Two pile come May to avoid any more play-off heartache, after losing out to Edinburgh City at the semi-final stage just a couple of months ago.

He stressed: “We have kept the nucleus of the squad. Creag Little has come in and we get on very well so far, so keeping the same team has been good.

“Having got to the play-offs last season, we just need to keep improving and we should be there or thereabouts near the top of the league.

“After finishing third two years in a row, there’s no denying we want to go for the league. That’s our main target and reaching the play-offs should be the bare minimum for us.”

Price, meanwhile, is relishing the tie on Tayside, but insists the bigger picture is the league opener at the end of the month.

He said: “It’s a really good occasion for the players, going to Tannadice. Hopefully there will be a good wee crowd in and it will be a good experience for us.

“It’s another building block for us getting ready for July 31 and our League Two game against Stranraer. I am more focused on that.”

Battle for the gloves heats up

Goalkeeper Hoban, who was signed permanently from Forfar Athletic having previously being on loan at Elgin, had a man-of-the-match display against Arbroath at the weekend.

The boss said it is up to the main man between the sticks last season, Thomas McHale, to impress as well when he goes in against United.

Price explained: “Daniel’s saying to me he wants to play with a performance like that on Saturday. He wants to be the number one goalie.

“But Thomas will play on Wednesday against Dundee United and come back into the team. We have talked to them and in the League Cup both will get minutes on the park.

“It’s great to have two really good keepers because they will work one another.”