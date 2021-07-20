Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Elgin City

Elgin City boss Gavin Price points to fitness difference after Kelty Hearts win cup clash

By Paul Chalk
July 20, 2021, 10:24 pm
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Elgin City boss Gavin Price felt the fitness levels were the difference in the end as his side fell to a 3-1 Premier Sports Cup defeat to Kelty Hearts.

Nathan Austin’s second half double won it for the Maroons after Cameron Russell had cancelled out an early header from City’s Creag Little.

The Moray men gave their new League Two rivals, the favourites to win that division, a stern test over 90 minutes but two classy Austin goals took the visitors over the line. 

Price reckons his team faded when it mattered most in the second half.

He said: “I thought we were quite comfortable in the first half, but the levels were different in the second.

“It is a fitness thing. I think we ran out of steam in the second half and didn’t do the things we did so well in the first half.

Creag Little put Elgin City ahead early on in a 3-1 defeat against Kelty Hearts.

“I can’t make too many more excuses as we’re getting towards the end of the competition now. We need to make sure we’re ready to go because it was a defeat caused by running out of steam.

“I can take reasonable heart from that first half, but we can play a lot better. It was a good gauge for us to show what we’ll be up against.”

It now means Elgin have lost all three Group B games and will go to East Fife on Saturday, with both teams looking to get points on the board in the final encounter for them in this season’s competition.

Price added: “It will be another step forward. I’m only really interested in the start of the league against Stranraer on July 31. It’s important we get ourselves going.”

