Elgin City complete loan signing of Caley Thistle defender Harry Nicolson

Elgin City have signed defender Harry Nicolson on loan from Caley Thistle until January.

Nicolson has been among Inverness’ squad throughout their Premier Sports Cup campaign but has yet to feature this term, with his only two senior outings for Inverness coming in cup ties against East Fife and Buckie Thistle last term.

SIGNING NEWS ✍️ We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Harry Nicolson from Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC ⚽️ The young defender will join us up until January 2022 Welcome Harry 🖤 pic.twitter.com/HjWUJuVKHI — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) July 22, 2021

The 20-year-old previously spent a loan spell with Fort William in the Highland League.

Nicolson will now join up with Gavin Price’s squad until the turn of the year, and could be involved in the Black and Whites’ final League Cup group match against East Fife on Saturday.