Elgin City boss Gavin Price eager to get first league win against side who dished out April rout

Elgin City boss Gavin Price remembers Albion Rovers’ stunning rout over his team in April only too well – but he insists beating them today is just about getting up and running in League Two.

An eye-opening 5-2 Rovers’ win at Borough Briggs threatened to derail Elgin’s top four and promotion bid.

However, it actually became a turning point as the group took stock and stormed back to clinch a second successive third-placed finish.

Although Edinburgh City ended Elgin’s step-up bid, it has maintained high hopes at the Moray club that they’ll be in the mix again this season.

With the restrictions changing this week here is an updated guidance on how everything will work for Saturday's match vs Albion Rovers FC

And they go into the match on the back of a fine 2-1 win away to Hibs under-20s in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday night.

Goals from City hot-shot Kane Hester on 30 and 51 minutes put the visitors in control of the tie against the same opponents they beat two years ago on the way to the quarter-finals of the tournament known as the Challenge Cup.

Hibs’ youngsters blew the chance to level on 65 minutes when Connor Young’s penalty hit the woodwork after Creag Little committed the illegal challenge in the box.

There was a nervy ending for Elgin though when the hosts’ Murray Aiken scored late on, but there were no further goals and Price’s side left with the victory.

Brian Cameron and Archie Macphee, who missed that tie, should be back for today, although Matthew Cooper remains sidelined.

Price is also hoping to confirm Dundee United right-sided defender Nathan Cooney, 19, on loan in time for kick-off.

Elgin City following Tuesday evenings result at Hibs will host Dunfermline Athletic in the next round of the SPFL Trust Trophy on 4th September.

The Black and Whites now want to take the positivity from that cup result into the meeting with Albion Rovers after taking just one point from their opening two league games.

They began with a 2-2 draw at home to Stranraer and, last weekend, they lost 3-1 at Cowdenbeath.

Swift need for maximum points

Price said: “It’s important that we get our first three points sooner rather than later. It’s a home game on Saturday and it’s a big opportunity to do that.

“Last time against Albion Rovers, it was one of my most sore defeats. In the first half an hour, we were so dominant, yet through our own doing we conspired to lose the game.

“While we’re not looking to make up for that, we’ll certainly be looking to play with a bit of momentum and get the win.”

Facing the talented Hibs youngsters this week, Kane Hester’s brace earned a 2-1 victory, which rewards them with a home tie against Championship side Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday, September 4.

Another ‘mixed performance’

Price felt the pattern of playing well in spells continued on Tuesday, but welcomes more matches after Covid affected the squad this summer.

He added: “It was a good result and it’s nice to get another tie, especially given we missed a lot of pre-season. It’s quite good for us to get games right now.

“It was another mixed performance. We’re still needing to do better at times. We’re conceding too many chances during the course of the game, but attacking-wise we are creating a lot.

“I’d say we’re not quite where we were at last season. We’ll be working on that over the next few weeks.”

Price pushes Hester towards 20…

Hester, whose seven goals in the Challenge Cup two years ago helped Elgin reach the quarter-finals, has spoken of hitting the 20-mark this season after falling just one short in the last two years.

Price insists he’ll be as demanding as ever to help Hester finish beyond that lofty target after netting four times so far this term.

He said: “I’m looking for more goals from Kane. He’s had chances in every game to add further to that tally, but listen I don’t mind him missing chances as long as he’s getting into the position to take chances.

“He’ll score more times than not and every game he’s played he’s been a danger. I know he’s looking for 20 goals this season – I’ll push him harder than 20 goals.”