Elgin City seeking new assistant manager after Keith Gibson announces he will step down at end of month

Elgin City are seeking a new assistant manager after Keith Gibson opted to step down at the end of this month.

Gibson has been Gavin Price’s number two since January 2018, after previous assistant Price stepped up to replace Jim Weir.

With Gibson based in Dundee, the 40-year-old has cited travelling commitments to Elgin as the main factor behind his decision, as he looks to spend more time with his family.

KEITH GIBSON Our AM Keith Gibson will be leaving the Club at the end of the month. We are gutted to see him go as he has given everything to the Club since arriving in January 2018. However we fully understand his decision.

Gibson has vowed to continue in his role in the meantime, with Price’s search for a new assistant now getting underway.

Gibson said: “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have had to make within football and it has been an emotional one as I have built up an excellent relationship with everyone associated with the club.

“The main reason I am stepping down is due to the amount of travelling. Attending games and training from Dundee has just become too much for me.

“This decision has no impact on my commitment until the end and I will give my all until Gavin finds a suitable replacement so there is an easy transition.

“I would like to thank the fans for the amazing support they have shown me and the players since I arrived, Borough Briggs is always a special place to come. I’m sure I will be back in the future.”

Elgin director Isla Benzie paid tribute to Gibson’s contribution to the Moray club, and said: ‘After three and a half years at the club Keith Gibson has decided to step down to spend more time with his family.

“Keith has been a great support to Gavin and the squad and will be missed by everyone at Borough Briggs. We wish Keith all the best and look forward to welcoming him back as a fan.”