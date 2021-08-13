Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Elgin City

Elgin City seeking new assistant manager after Keith Gibson announces he will step down at end of month

By Andy Skinner
August 13, 2021, 6:05 pm
Elgin City manager Gavin Price and assistant manager Keith Gibson.
Elgin City are seeking a new assistant manager after Keith Gibson opted to step down at the end of this month.

Gibson has been Gavin Price’s number two since January 2018, after previous assistant Price stepped up to replace Jim Weir.

With Gibson based in Dundee, the 40-year-old has cited travelling commitments to Elgin as the main factor behind his decision, as he looks to spend more time with his family.

Gibson has vowed to continue in his role in the meantime, with Price’s search for a new assistant now getting underway.

Gibson said: “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have had to make within football and it has been an emotional one as I have built up an excellent relationship with everyone associated with the club.

“The main reason I am stepping down is due to the amount of travelling. Attending games and training from Dundee has just become too much for me.

“This decision has no impact on my commitment until the end and I will give my all until Gavin finds a suitable replacement so there is an easy transition.

“I would like to thank the fans for the amazing support they have shown me and the players since I arrived, Borough Briggs is always a special place to come. I’m sure I will be back in the future.”

Elgin director Isla Benzie paid tribute to Gibson’s contribution to the Moray club, and said: ‘After three and a half years at the club Keith Gibson has decided to step down to spend more time with his family.

“Keith has been a great support to Gavin and the squad and will be missed by everyone at Borough Briggs. We wish Keith all the best and look forward to welcoming him back as a fan.”

