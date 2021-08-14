Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price delighted to get stylish win over Albion Rovers

By Paul Chalk
August 14, 2021, 5:25 pm Updated: August 14, 2021, 7:15 pm
Elgin City boss Gavin Price.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price was thrilled to get a first League Two win of the season to surge up to fourth in the table.

A sizzling treble from Kane Hester earned the Moray men a 3-0 victory against an Albion Rovers side who had begun the match well enough.

After opening their league season with a draw against Stranraer and a defeat at Cowdenbeath, this was the perfect end to a week in which they defeated Hibs Colts 2-1 in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

It sets it up nicely for a home league tussle with Forfar Athletic next weekend on the back of a midweek North of Scotland Cup quarter-final against Rothes.

Price said: “We needed to get the first three points and we got going in good style.

“It was a really good, solid performance from 10 minutes into the game. We had a couple of shaky spells towards the end of the first half and maybe the first 10 minutes of the second half, but otherwise we managed the game well and created chances throughout. We also worked hard defensively, so I’ve no complaints.”

On Hester’s goal treble, he added: “Kane could have had two hat-tricks today – and that’s not me having a go at him.

“His movement was terrific to get these chances. He was aided by the other forward players, who I felt were excellent, including Conor O’Keefe, Tony Dingwall and Brian Cameron. They got closer to him and allowed him to create these chances.

