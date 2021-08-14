Elgin City boss Gavin Price delighted to get stylish win over Albion Rovers

Elgin City manager Gavin Price was thrilled to get a first League Two win of the season to surge up to fourth in the table.

A sizzling treble from Kane Hester earned the Moray men a 3-0 victory against an Albion Rovers side who had begun the match well enough.

After opening their league season with a draw against Stranraer and a defeat at Cowdenbeath, this was the perfect end to a week in which they defeated Hibs Colts 2-1 in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

August 14, 2021

It sets it up nicely for a home league tussle with Forfar Athletic next weekend on the back of a midweek North of Scotland Cup quarter-final against Rothes.

Price said: “We needed to get the first three points and we got going in good style.

“It was a really good, solid performance from 10 minutes into the game. We had a couple of shaky spells towards the end of the first half and maybe the first 10 minutes of the second half, but otherwise we managed the game well and created chances throughout. We also worked hard defensively, so I’ve no complaints.”

On Hester’s goal treble, he added: “Kane could have had two hat-tricks today – and that’s not me having a go at him.

“His movement was terrific to get these chances. He was aided by the other forward players, who I felt were excellent, including Conor O’Keefe, Tony Dingwall and Brian Cameron. They got closer to him and allowed him to create these chances.