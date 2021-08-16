Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Support act for Kane Hester’s treble hailed by Elgin City boss Gavin Price

By Paul Chalk
August 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Elgin City hat-trick hero Kane Hester on Saturday.
Gavin Price was thrilled to see Kane Hester bag a sparkling treble to earn Elgin City a 3-0 weekend win over Albion Rovers in League Two.

However, the City boss was keen to highlight the work and talent of the support team behind the forward as the Moray club got their first league victory of the season.

Elgin had begun their league season with a 2-2 draw against Stranraer and a 3-1 loss at Cowdenbeath, so this was a timely result as deadly Hester took his tally in competitive matches to seven.

That followed on from a brace against Hibs Colts in midweek to book a second-round tie with Dunfermline Athletic in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Ice-cool finishing from Hester made all the difference against a Rovers side who showed what they could do in flashes on their first visit since winning 5-2 at Borough Briggs back in April.

Price claimed Hester could have had six on Saturday, but was delighted to see his main striker finish off Rovers, with help from his team-mates.

He said: “Kane could have had two hat-tricks – and that’s not me having a go at him.

“His movement was terrific to get these chances. He was aided by the other forward players, who I felt were excellent, including Conor O’Keefe, Tony Dingwall and Brian Cameron. They got closer to him and allowed him to create these chances.”

Kane Hester with Brian Cameron.

A first clean sheet of the season was also noted, with Thomas McHale back in goal, while Daniel Hoban gets over a foot knock, and a fine debut for 19-year-old Dundee United defender Nathan Cooney, who has joined the Black and Whites on loan until January.

It was a confident, front-foot approach from Elgin against opponents who not only beat them twice last season, but began their league season with a 2-0 win over Edinburgh City before drawing with Stenhousemuir.

Rovers had their moments in the game, with their best chance coming from Declan Byrne as he lashed a shot which McHale pushed away superbly at 2-0.

Swift first half brace set tone

However, two Hester goals within five first half minutes set the tone for the hosts, who had a swagger and belief in their play.

The opener came when the striker got the ball following a darting drive down the left by Connor O’Keefe and he turned James McGowan before watching his deflected shot get the better of goalkeeper Cameron Binnie.

Kane Hester scores the opener for Elgin City against Albion Rovers.

Rovers were rattled and soon 2-0 down when Hester raced on to a pass from Rory MacEwan and finished low past the keeper.

The icing on the cake came less than 60 seconds into the second half when, this time from a Brian Cameron through ball, Hester again came out on top of a one-to-one with Binnie.

Elgin celebrate their first League Two victory of the fledgling campaign.

Elgin are away to Rothes in the North of Scotland Cup last eight on Wednesday before hosting Forfar Athletic in the league on Saturday.

ELGIN CITY (4-4-2): McHale 6, Cooney 6, Spark 6, McHardy 6, Little 6, MacEwan 6 (MacPhee 60), Russell Dingwall 7, Cameron 7 (Peters 75), Hester 9 (Allen 83), Tony Dingwall 6 (Mailer 75), O’Keefe 7 (Sopel 83). Subs not used: Hoban (GK), Lawrence, MacBeath, Nicolson.

ALBION ROVERS (4-4-2): Binnie 6, Lynas 6, Leslie 6, El-Zubaidi 6 (Robinson 62), McGowan 6, Callum Wilson 6 (Fagan 52), Roberts 7, David Wilson 6, Doherty 6 (Stevenson 52), Byrne 7, Lewis Wilson 6 (Dolan 52). Subs not used: Smith (GK).

REFEREE: Steven Reid 6.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Kane Hester.

ATTENDANCE: 488.

