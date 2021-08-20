Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Elgin City

Elgin City manager Gavin Price thrilled to land ex-Caley Thistle starlet Matheus Machado

By Paul Chalk
August 20, 2021, 5:00 pm
Former Caley Thistle midfielder Matheus Machado has joined Elgin City.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price reckons Brazilian-born Matheus Machado will bring further flair to his League Two entertainers.

The Black and Whites snapped up the former Caley Thistle starlet, 20, as he returned from a year with Rio Ave in the second-tier in Portugal.

Midfielder Machado, whose footballing journey began for real with Red Bull Brasil three years ago, has settled back into life in the north of Scotland and has impressed enough to score a one-year deal.

Price said: “It’s a good bit of business for us. Matheus has been training with us for around four weeks now.

“He’s come back from Portugal and we were waiting on international clearance. His family still live in Inverness, so it’s another north-based player for us, which is important.

“He’s shown up well in training and I’m glad to get everything sorted out. He’s a very good technical player and will fit in well.

“He’ll add to the good competition we have in that area of the park. It’s another positive addition.”

Machado goes straight into the squad for tomorrow’s home league clash with joint leaders Forfar Athletic.

Price hopes the wait has been worth it for fans as he backs his team to be entertaining and well as competitive this season.

The boss wants home supporters to witness another impressive showing just seven days on from their fine 3-0 league victory over Albion Rovers at Borough Briggs.

He said: “We have exciting forward players at Elgin.

“Unfortunately, the supporters have not really seen the team in action properly for almost two years, but hopefully we can maintain that standard of performances at home to attract more people down to Borough Briggs.”

Weekend visitors Forfar, who automatically dropped down from League One in May, have had a strong start to this season, sitting top of the pack with Kelty Hearts, who they held to a 2-2 draw last week.

They have also beaten Annan Athletic and Edinburgh City to get off to an unbeaten start.

Teams still testing one another

Price acknowledged their visitors will arrive in Moray in high spirits, however, he said it’s far too early to judge whether the Angus team would be in the mix for promotion.

He added: “I think it’s still early days in terms of the season. Players and teams are just testing themselves and it will take a bit more time to see which teams are going to be strong.

“Forfar have recruited well though and started well, so we’ll need another performance similar to last week.”

Kane Hester’s hat-trick sunk Albion Rovers last weekend as the striker reached seven goals for the season.

It’s four years since Elgin and Forfar met in League Two when three matches were drawn and the Loons edged to a 3-2 win, with goals scored by both teams every time.

It was Kane Hester’s treble which sunk a dangerous Albion Rovers side 3-0 last Saturday to shoot Elgin into the top four.

That victory came hot on the heels of a 2-1 SPFL Trust Trophy win away to Hibernian Colts, which has lined them up with a second round shot at Championship opponents Dunfermline Athletic on September 4.

However, getting their first league victory on the board, in such a convincing manner last week, was just the tonic after playing well in spells too often in the opening weeks.

They were held to a 2-2 draw against Stranraer on the opening day before sliding to a 3-1 defeat at Cowdenbeath, but last week’s display was a measure of the real Elgin.

Disappointment at midweek cup exit

On Wednesday, Elgin’s hectic run of fixtures continued, but came to an end in the North of Scotland Cup as they lost 2-0 at Highland League hosts Rothes at the quarter-final stage.

Price said: “We have to find the balance between the competitions and we picked a team that was a hybrid between younger players and first-team players.

“It was a chance to give some of the younger lads some valuable game time, those who haven’t been playing.

“It was a good exercise on that front, but it was disappointing because I still felt we had a strong enough team to do better in the game, but it gave time on the park to players who benefited from it.

“Finn Allen and Dylan Lawrence, for example, both played, so that was positive.”

 

