Elgin City boss Gavin Price hints at creation of new director of football role at Borough Briggs

Elgin City manager Gavin Price is keen to implement a new structure which could involve the appointment of a director of football at Borough Briggs.

Price has already reshuffled his coaching team due to the departure of assistant Keith Gibson, who will step down following Friday’s League Two match away to Edinburgh City.

Former Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay has been appointed as Price’s new number two, and was in Elgin’s dugout for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Forfar Athletic.

The appointment of Mackay, who lives in Inverness, will further strengthen Elgin’s north training base following the opening of the new Gleaner Arena facility at Lesser Borough Briggs earlier this summer.

With a number of Elgin’s squad based in the central belt and Tayside however, and training with other teams through the week, Price is keen to appoint a director of football to oversee player contracts and recruitment among other tasks.

Price said: “We will be looking to bring somebody else in. What has happened has given us an opportunity to re-evaluate what we need, looking at our north base and south base.

“I think a director of football position could be be of help to us, so we will looking at that over the next couple of weeks.

“We’d be looking at somebody to deal with contracts, player recruitment and the likes.

“I think there’s a model there with us being all over the country which would help us in that.

“We now train in Elgin twice a week, with south based players training with other clubs.

“We have always been fighting that battle with how we do things, but we’ve got the new 4G arena at Borough Briggs which has really improved our training base.”

With Dundee-based Gibson leaving after three-and-a-half years due to travelling commitments, Price says the opportunity to bring in Mackay was one he took little time to settle on.

Mackay recently resigned from his role as Brora boss, with Price keen to tap into his knowledge of football in the north of Scotland.

Price added: “It was the best choice available without doubt.

“We were always going to be looking for a north based assistant manager and I couldn’t think of anybody better.

“Steven has been in charge of the best team in the Highland League over the last couple of seasons.

“I have had a couple of really good chats with Steven. He will be well respected by the players, he’s a good coach with fresh ideas and a fresh set of eyes for the players.

“That will maybe help to improve certain aspects of players and the way we play. The contacts in the north and Highland League will be important to me, so Steven has been an important acquisition for us.”