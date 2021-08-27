Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Elgin City

Gavin Price urging sharper start from Elgin City in Friday night encounter with Edinburgh City

By Andy Skinner
August 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Gavin Price
Gavin Price

Elgin City manager Gavin Price is urging a proactive display from the Black and Whites when they face Edinburgh City in tonight’s League Two encounter.

City maintained their unbeaten home record last weekend, when they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Forfar Athletic.

Although Price was pleased with his side’s response, he feels they made heavy work of it through their start to the match.

Price feels it is a pattern which has repeated itself throughout the early part of the campaign, with the Elgin boss keen to be sharper off the mark at Ainslie Park.

He said: “It was a Jekyll and Hyde performance against Forfar. The first half was not good enough.

“There were some strong words, I let them know that at half-time, because they can’t just turn on a tap.

“They were excellent against Albion Rovers and I asked for a repeat of that, but it was a really sluggish start to the game which gave Forfar the initiative.

“The second half was a great response and we deservedly got a draw out of the game, but we shouldn’t be putting ourselves in that position. Aspects of our play have to be better.

“We have been quite sluggish at the start of games most of the season, to be honest.

“Even in the Albion Rovers game, I thought we were quite slow off the blocks for the first 10 minutes, and then we settled down.

“We need to try and seize initiative in games rather than waiting for things to happen.”

A strong goalkeeping display from Thomas McHale was a big factor in Elgin coming back to claim a point against the Loons.

Thomas McHale.

McHale was dislodged by Daniel Hoban in the early part of the campaign, but was restored following an injury suffered by the former Caley Thistle goalkeeper.

Price feels both goalkeepers are reacting well to the battle for the gloves, adding: “It’s good for both goalkeepers we have got that competition. Daniel has been hampered a wee bit by an injury, so Thomas has come in and taken his chance.

“He was a big player for us on Saturday. In the first half, there was certainly one situation where he saved us – he stayed up well and stopped Matty Aitken scoring a one-on-one.

“That was a really important part of the game.”

Elgin make the trip to the capital intent on reversing their fortunes against the Citizens, who are unbeaten in the last 11 meetings between the sides.

Gavin Price following Elgin City’s play-off defeat to Edinburgh City

Gary Naysmith’s men defeated Elgin in last season’s promotion play-off semi-final, with Price eager to end the long wait for a victory which stretches back to August 2018.

Price added: “Edinburgh are a different side to what they were over the last couple of years.

“They have made a lot of changes and we are pretty similar, so hopefully we can finally get a victory against them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]