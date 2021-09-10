Elgin City troubled runaway League Two leaders last term and can do it again against Kelty Hearts, says boss Gavin Price

Elgin City manager Gavin Price insists there’s no reason for his team to fear red-hot League Two favourites Kelty Hearts – because they overcame similar opponents last season.

Lowland League winners Kelty are packed with experienced players such as former Inverness striker Nathan Austin, ex-Ross County duo Michael Tidser and Joe Cardle, and striker Kallum Higginbotham, while in the dugout they are led by former Rangers and Hibs star Kevin Thomson.

After half a dozen games, the Fife club are top of the table and a win over sixth-placed Elgin would stretch the gap between them to 11 points.

However, Price points towards a victory and a draw against runaway champions Queen’s Park last term to remind doubters his players have a chance against the odds.

The goalless draw in particular in April followed three straight losses and that sparked a revival which took Elgin all the way to third spot.

Price said: “This is probably the hardest fixture we’ll have this season, but I don’t mind that – it can help turn things around for us.

“You saw last season against Queen’s Park when we drew against them away from home. We had a lot of work to get back to where we wanted to be, but we got there and we see this as a similar sort of challenge.”

Kelty claimed win in Challenge Cup

Elgin conceded twice within the first eight minutes on their last outing – a 2-0 league loss at Edinburgh City on August 27.

That means they have five points from as many games ahead of their trip to Central Park.

The teams met in July in the Premier Sports Cup and defender Creag Little gave the Borough Briggers an early lead before a Cameron Russell leveller and Nathan Austin double secured a 3-1 win for Kelty.

Quicker start needed in games

Following that recent reverse against Edinburgh, Price continued to voice his concerns about the slow start his players have made in some matches this season.

However, he’s hopeful two weeks without a competitive fixture will have helped them regain their focus for a game where they must be switched on for from the first whistle.

He said: “It doesn’t matter who you are playing. You need to come out the traps in every game.

“That is our intention. We have good players and are a good team.”

Caley Jags await next month in cup

Last Saturday’s home tie against Championship strugglers Dunfermline Athletic in the SPFL Trust Trophy was cancelled and City were awarded a 3-0 win and a third-round tie against Caley Thistle, who overcame Buckie Thistle 4-0.

That home match for the Black and Whites takes place on Saturday, October 9 and is all ticket.

Dunfermline were too low in numbers to travel due to a combination of positive Covid cases, injury and players on international duty.

However, the free weekend came at the end of a hectic spell, as Elgin had already racked up 10 matches in an up-and-down start to the new campaign.

Mackay already working with squad

Steven Mackay, who quit the manager’s post at Highland League champions Brora Rangers, has replaced Keith Gibson in recent weeks as Price’s right-hand man.

Mackay, who works mainly between Dunfermline and Manchester, is on the training pitch every Thursday and on matchdays, and Price values the former Elgin and Ross County striker’s experience.

He added: “It has been a good period without the games. Steven has come in and worked with the players.

“On Saturday, we got everyone together and were able to work on things that we think we can do better. It has been a positive time. We’ve had a lot of training sessions and hopefully we’ll be ready to go.”

Grivosti loan swoop is ‘fantastic’ coup

The loan signing of Ross County defender Tom Grivosti until January is another positive for Elgin, as the 22-year-old Premiership player seeks vital game time after two lengthy spells out with injury.

Price said: “It’s fantastic and we’re lucky to have him. He has already shown his quality in training and he’s going to be a really strong addition to the squad.”

Elgin should be close to full strength against Kelty, with only defender Matthew Cooper missing as he returns from injury.

After the Kelty match, Elgin have three of their next four matches at home, starting with Annan Athletic, who are currently in second spot, one point adrift of the leaders.