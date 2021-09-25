Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021
Sport / Football / Elgin City

Steven Mackay urges Elgin City to rise to challenge in crucial Stenhousemuir encounter

By Andy Skinner
September 25, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 25, 2021, 11:13 am
Steven Mackay
Steven Mackay

Elgin City assistant manager Steven Mackay says the importance of today’s League Two match against Stenhousemuir is not lost on the Black and Whites.

City are eighth, but only a point above today’s opponents who prop up the table.

Gavin Price’s men have only recorded one win so far from their opening seven games, and went down to a 2-0 loss at home to Annan Athletic last weekend.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Although Mackay sees today’s game as a chance to reignite form, he is also wary of Stenny’s need for the points.

He said: “Everyone at the club knows this is an important game for us.

“It was a disappointing day last weekend, and we just need to bounce back. It’s as simple as that.

“You always get an opportunity to right your wrongs very quickly, and that’s what this game presents to us.

“Stenny have probably not had the start they were hoping for either, but it’s a very tight league with fine margins.

“It’s something I’m learning. With a couple of positive results you can climb into mid-table and into the play-offs very quickly. Equally if you lose or draw a couple of games you can see yourself falling down.

“We are eighth, but if we win and other results go our way we could be sitting in sixth. Stenny are sitting bottom but just a point behind ourselves, so they will be trying to get a positive result to get themselves off the foot of the table.

“It’s an important game from both perspectives, but it gives ourselves an opportunity to get three points and climb the league to where we want to be.”

Leading scorer Kane Hester will not feature, having been withdrawn after coming on as a substitute against Annan in a match he was not expected to be fit for.

Mackay says Elgin are keen to take their time to ensure the striker makes a full recovery, adding: “He felt his hamstring was just tight initially, and he felt during the warm-up he was OK.

Kane Hester.

“If Kane Hester is fit we are always going to want to put him on the park, but in retrospect I think it wasn’t a good call from us.

“He won’t be available, and it’s something we are assessing with the physiotherapists and our team to see what the recovery period looks like. We need to see what we need to do to ensure he’s 100% fit the next time he plays.”

