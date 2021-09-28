Russell Dingwall eager for Elgin to kick on after netting vital victory at Stenhousemuir

Elgin City match-winner Russell Dingwall reckons digging deep for victory can be the launchpad for a rise up the League Two table.

The 24-year-old former Ross County starlet got his first goal of the season in Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Stenhousemuir.

It was the clincher, which followed Stenny’s Nicky Jamieson cancelling out an early opener from City defender Darryl McHardy.

Here’s something to kick off your week both our goals from Darryl McHardy and Russell Dingwall in our 2-1 win vs Stenhousemuir on Saturday ⚫️⚪️#ECFC pic.twitter.com/j4MXqlppad — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) September 27, 2021

The welcome result was the first league win for Elgin since they defeating Albion Rovers 3-0 on August 14. It was also their first win on the road in League Two this term.

However, they were only moments away from beating leaders Kelty Hearts away a fortnight ago in a 1-1 draw and they have a SPFL Trust Trophy third round tie against Caley Thistle set for October 9 to look forward to.

Important three points on the road

Dingwall admits rising to sixth spot after a slow start to the season was just the tonic.

He said: “It wasn’t a pretty match by any means, but sometimes away from home it can be like that. We know Stenny haven’t started great, but they are a strong side and we knew, given the start we’d made (to the season), we had to pick up points.

“Sometimes it is good to win a match in that way, where you just have to battle, nick a late goal and hang on to it. It was great to get the three points and was important for us.

“It was gutting to concede so early on against Kelty recently, but we know on our day we can give any side a game if we can score and defend well.

“We were confident at Stenhousemuir if we stuck to our game plan then we’d have a chance. We scored early, but after conceding we showed character to go on and get the winner.”

Dingwall’s cool left-foot finish sealed the victory for the visitors and the match-winner was delighted to get off the mark for the season.

Here’s something to kick off your week both our goals from Darryl McHardy and Russell Dingwall in our 2-1 win vs Stenhousemuir on Saturday ⚫️⚪️#ECFC pic.twitter.com/j4MXqlppad — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) September 27, 2021

He said: “It was a nice finish. I was put out wide right for the last 20 minutes or so and it was nice to cut inside and score. The boys were joking, saying it was unlike me, so I was happy to score.”

City seeking a winning league run

And the wide midfielder believes, having shown in flashes what they’re capable of, the team are ready to push towards Forfar and Edinburgh, who hold a four-point lead over them.

He added: “Our performance against Albion Rovers was definitely our best of the season. I don’t know why we’ve been inconsistent and unable to get a run going, but hopefully we can take confidence from our win at the weekend and take that into Saturday.

“The result took us up to sixth and we know if we win on Saturday then we’re right back close to where we want to be. It was a good confidence-booster for the boys.”

Can Elgin get victory over Stirling?

Second-placed Stirling Albion head north on Saturday and Elgin’s six-game unbeaten run against their opponents offers added hope for Dingwall.

He said: “Stirling have got a really strong squad this season, but we have had a really good record against them recently.

“We go into it with confidence and, especially at Borough Briggs, we fancy ourselves against anyone.”

Price praised after four year at helm

Boss Gavin Price will begin his fifth year in sole charge of Elgin this weekend and Dingwall praised the manager for continuing to shape the squad for a fresh promotion push after two third-place finishes.

He added: “The gaffer being here for a few years now is good for consistency. He has tried to keep all the squad together, which offers continuity for the boys.

“There’s a good feeling about the place.”