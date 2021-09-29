Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elgin City score live TV spot for Scottish Cup showdown with Clydebank

By Paul Chalk
September 29, 2021, 5:47 pm Updated: September 29, 2021, 6:33 pm
Elgin City's Archie MacPhee will be eager to drive his team to victory over Clydebank next month.
Elgin City will go nationwide next month as their Scottish Cup second round tie at Clydebank is screened live on BBC Scotland.

Gavin Price’s League Two side will get their cup campaign started at Holm Park on Monday, October 25 against the Bankies, who reached this stage by scoring a 7-0 rout over Dalkeith Thistle.

As things stand, Elgin are sixth in their division after their 2-1 win at Stenhousemuir at the weekend and their hosts are second in the West of Scotland Premier Division and were 2-1 weekend winners at Rutherglen Glencairn.

The Moray men will get their chance to showcase their abilities on the BBC Scotland channel, with kick-off set for 7.45pm.

Elgin also have a third round SPFL tie to look forward to a week on Saturday against Championship pace-setters Caley Thistle.

City chairman Graham Tatters is delighted the Borough Briggs club has been picked by the broadcasters.

He said: “It’s a really good profile game to get the team on TV. It’s good for the sponsors and the club to get their stage on national TV.”

