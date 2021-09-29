Elgin City score live TV spot for Scottish Cup showdown with Clydebank

Elgin City will go nationwide next month as their Scottish Cup second round tie at Clydebank is screened live on BBC Scotland.

Gavin Price’s League Two side will get their cup campaign started at Holm Park on Monday, October 25 against the Bankies, who reached this stage by scoring a 7-0 rout over Dalkeith Thistle.

As things stand, Elgin are sixth in their division after their 2-1 win at Stenhousemuir at the weekend and their hosts are second in the West of Scotland Premier Division and were 2-1 weekend winners at Rutherglen Glencairn.

The Moray men will get their chance to showcase their abilities on the BBC Scotland channel, with kick-off set for 7.45pm.

Elgin also have a third round SPFL tie to look forward to a week on Saturday against Championship pace-setters Caley Thistle.

City chairman Graham Tatters is delighted the Borough Briggs club has been picked by the broadcasters.

He said: “It’s a really good profile game to get the team on TV. It’s good for the sponsors and the club to get their stage on national TV.”