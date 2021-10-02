Gavin Price was right to snap up Elgin City job as he gets set for fifth year at helm

Gavin Price insists he has no regrets about turning down offers elsewhere to remain in charge of Elgin City for four full years.

As the Moray side prepare to host second-top Stirling Albion in League Two this afternoon, Price will kick off his fifth year in charge of the Black and Whites, with him being assistant to Jim Weir before that, taking his association here overall to seven years.

Weir wanted Price to follow him to Forfar Athletic in 2017, but City chairman Graham Tatters clinched the Jeanfield Swifts boss for the manager’s job.

Keith Gibson then most recently Steven ‘Sid’ Mackay have taken roles as his right-hand men.

Despite running businesses in Aberfeldy, Price has shown huge commitment to the cause, with the club finishing third in the league over the past two seasons, with their play-off bid ended in May by a knife-edge 3-2 aggregate defeat by Edinburgh City.

Local training base is real boost

The 47-year-old, who played for Forfar, Brechin City and Stirling Albion, explained that the efforts of all at the club make the relationship work.

He said: “First and foremost, Elgin’s a fantastic club to work for. I’ve been at the club for seven years and I have always felt at home here.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Elgin and we’ve improved, getting third in the last two seasons. That’s born by having a consistency of squads.

“We’ve also found a consistent training base. The club has tried through the years having a more south-based squad and training down the road to having a hybrid situation with training in Aviemore.

“These have had their own problems, but we are now based in Elgin with the great new facilities we’ve got right here.

“There has been a lot of investment in the club over the years in terms of the facilities and it shows we’re going in the right direction.

“The club has never spent more than it can afford in terms of the players’ budget but we have managed to be as competitive as we can be.”

Backing and trust vital for Price

Price appreciates the support from chairman Graham Tatters and the directors and explained their backing through choppy spells really mattered.

He added: “Friendships have been forged over the years in terms of with the directors and chairman. Jim Weir would say the same, at Elgin you are given the trust to do the job. There is no interference in the playing side.

“That’s really important for a manager when you have got that backing. I have gone through tough spells at Elgin too. I recall one season we hadn’t won in seven or eight games, but the club has always backed me.

“Likewise, I think I’ve shown loyalty in return. I have turned down a couple of job opportunities closer to home to stay at Elgin. It’s been a two-way relationship and hopefully a successful one.”

Tough…but 100% right to take job

Casting his mind back to when Weir made the move to Forfar, Price admitted it took some thinking time.

He added: “It was a really hard decision – there were real mixed emotions. I just thought this was an opportunity I could not turn down and it was 100% right.

“As much as I enjoyed working with Jim, I have got a lot of good memories from my four years since at Elgin.”

Hester blow as Binos head north

An inconsistent start to this season received the perfect shot in the arm last weekend for Elgin as they won 2-1 at Stenhousemuir.

It takes them sixth, four points adrift of Forfar Athletic and Edinburgh City directly above them.

Although Stirling will present a formidable challenge, Price said: “It was a good result last week and it follows on from drawing away to Kelty Hearts.

“We had our first home defeat recently against Annan Athletic, so we need to ensure that doesn’t happen again. It will be a tough game as Stirling are a strong side who have recruited well this season.

“This will bring an end to the first quarter and we’re under par from where we’d want to be point-wise.

“It’s important for us to try and claw back on others and get closer to reaching our target. A win would take us not far off from that.”

Elgin with be without top scorer Kane Hester as the seven-goal striker is sidelined with “a rare hamstring injury” and, following a scan, he’s likely to be out for much of October.

Matthew Cooper is also out of the Stirling match, while there is a doubt over fellow defender Creag Little.

However, the loan capture of ex-Caley Thistle and Dumbarton striker Jaime Wilson offers a fresh attacking option for Elgin.

TV times again for Elgin City

Price watched their second round Scottish Cup opponents Clydebank lose 3-1 at home to Hurlford United in the West of Scotland Premier League in midweek. That saw them slip from second to third spot.

The Bankies’ clash with Elgin has been picked for live BBC Scotland TV coverage on Monday, October 25.

The boss said: “It will be a good occasion for the players, something different to look forward to.

We will be live on TV for our Scottish Cup clash vs Clydebank 📺 🆚 Clydebank FC v Elgin City Football Club 🗓 Monday, 25 October ⏰ Kick-off 7.45pm 📺 BBC Scotland pic.twitter.com/lvWpDCZRNe — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) September 29, 2021

“We’ve had a few TV games in recent years, against Raith Rovers and Hibs in cup-ties and a (Challenge Cup) game in Wales (a 4-0 loss against The New Saints in 2017), so including this one, we’ll have had a live game on TV in the past four seasons, which we’ll look forward to.

“With it being a Monday night, we’ll train on Saturday morning and prepare as best we can for the tie.”

Next weekend, Elgin host Championship pace-setters Caley Thistle in round three of the SPFL Trust Trophy.