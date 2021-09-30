Elgin City bring in forward Jaime Wilson on loan from Falkirk

Elgin City have signed Falkirk forward Jaime Wilson on loan until January.

Former Caley Thistle striker Wilson only joined the Bairns in the summer after impressing for League One rivals Dumbarton last season, netting seven goals.

SIGNING NEWS 📣 We are delighted to announce forward Jaime Wilson has joined us on loan from Falkirk Football Club until January 2022 🤩 Welcome to the Club Jaime 🖤 pic.twitter.com/11513VuzMW — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) September 30, 2021

The 23-year-old has struggled for game time since his switch however, making just eight appearances in all competitions, with four from the start.

Wilson began his career with Inverness, before joining Highland League side Rothes following his release by Caley Jags in 2017.

A spell in Australia with Northcote City followed in 2019, prior to his return to Scotland with the Sons last October.

With Elgin likely to be without leading scorer Kane Hester for several weeks, manager Gavin Price has moved to bring in Wilson on a temporary deal for the remainder of 2021.