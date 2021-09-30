Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midfielder Ross Draper makes short loan switch from Cove Rangers to Elgin City

By Paul Chalk
September 30, 2021, 10:01 pm
Cove Rangers midfielder Ross Draper.
Cove Rangers midfielder Ross Draper has made a late loan switch to League Two side Elgin City.

The former Caley Thistle and Ross County star, 32, has not played since July 31 when Cove and Falkirk shared two goals in their League One clash.

The powerful Englishman, who moved to Cove with Iain Vigurs in the summer on a three-year deal after both were freed by Ross County, had been sidelined with suspected bone bruising, but is fit and ready for action and signs on until January.

Elgin boss Gavin Price, who also snapped up ex-Caley Jags youth striker Jaime Wilson on loan from Falkirk, will be delighted to get Scottish Cup winner Draper on board also until the New Year.

 

