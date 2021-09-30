Midfielder Ross Draper makes short loan switch from Cove Rangers to Elgin City

Cove Rangers midfielder Ross Draper has made a late loan switch to League Two side Elgin City.

The former Caley Thistle and Ross County star, 32, has not played since July 31 when Cove and Falkirk shared two goals in their League One clash.

The powerful Englishman, who moved to Cove with Iain Vigurs in the summer on a three-year deal after both were freed by Ross County, had been sidelined with suspected bone bruising, but is fit and ready for action and signs on until January.

SIGNING NEWS ✍️ Some late night signing news 🤩 We are delighted to announce midfielder Ross Draper has joined us on loan from Cove Rangers FC until January ⚽️ Welcome to the Club Ross 🖤 pic.twitter.com/hhppYjiyvn — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) September 30, 2021

Elgin boss Gavin Price, who also snapped up ex-Caley Jags youth striker Jaime Wilson on loan from Falkirk, will be delighted to get Scottish Cup winner Draper on board also until the New Year.